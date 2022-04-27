Depp Trial: Johnny’s Ex-Agent Says Amber’s Claims Sank Actor’s Career

The allegations and the litigation turned Depp from a man of with an aura of ”mystery” into a possible wife-beater

On Wednesday’s episode of Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, the Fairfax County, Va. court heard from Depp’s former agent that the actor’s career took a massive hit from the all bad press generated by years of litigation—namely, the libel suit Depp brought against British tabloid The Sun and lost in 2020 for calling him “wife beater,” and now this.

In a deposition recorded in January 2021 and played in court on Wednesday, Christian Carino, Depp’s onetime rep. at CAA, said, “I think anytime a person is in litigation publicly it at a minimum is a distraction to their career and in a lot of cases in negatively impacts the person,” according to the Wrap.

When they met in October 2016, Carino said Depp’s offscreen persona was “shrouded in mystery” because he “was not visible to the public.” However, his view of Depp offscreen changed over time—”with the exposure that came with the lawsuits.”

When asked if Depp retained that original sense of mystery, Carino responded, “Amber’s accusations [of domestic abuse] would have had the most dramatic impact on his offscreen reputation.”

The agent said that at one point when he represented Depp, “The studio was having difficulty employing him… because of the accusations made by Amber Heard.”

Carino added that as the bad publicity continued to roll in, things got to the point where he had a discussion with Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer about dropping Depp from the sixth installment of the swashbuckler franchise.

Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million, claiming he defamed her by saying that her allegations about him are untrue.

