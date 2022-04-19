Johnny Depp Denies Domestic Violence in Defamation Trial

In a defamation trial centered around allegations of abuse, Depp denied any acts of violence against Heard but copped to drug use

Johnny Depp testified in the defamation trial he brought against Amber Heard on Tuesday. At issue is whether or not he abused his ex-wife, whose 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece claiming that she was a victim of domestic abuse triggered dueling lawsuits, with Depp suing Heard for $50 million, and Heard counter-claiming for $100 million.

“Truth is the only thing i’m interested in,” Depp said on the stand in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, according to Variety. “Lies will get you nowhere, but lies build upon lies and build upon lies. I’m obsessed with the truth.”

Heard has accused Depp of physically abusing her in various ways over the course of their relationship, and sexually assaulting her once.

Under questioning, Depp denied any acts of violence against Heard—or any other women. “Never did I reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way or any woman in my life,” he testified, according to the Wrap. He said he was fighting the allegations not just for himself, but for his children.

“I thought it was diabolical that my children would have to go to school and have their friends or people in the school approach them with the infamous People magazine cover with Ms. Heard with a dark bruise on her face,” said Depp, via Variety.

As part of his testimony, Depp spoke of the physical abuse he encountered from his mother growing up, and the rosy beginnings of his relationship with Heard. Their relationship started off almost “too good to be true,” he said, but after a year and a half “it was as if she had become another person almost.”

Depp also admitted to drug use, explaining he took drugs to “escape” and not to “party.” He stumbled into prescription opioid addiction that dogged him for years, he said, as a result of injuring himself while doing a stunt on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Depp’s testimony will continue Wednesday. The trial is expected to run through the end of May.

