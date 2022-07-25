Joe Rogan Says He’s a ‘Bleeding Heart’ on Many Issues, Not a Republican

Joe Rogan has been the top target in the podcast game for allegations of causing outrage ever since he took The Joe Rogan Experience from YouTube to Spotify for $100 to $200 million in May, 2020. But this weekend he got fed up with those who accuse him of being a secret stooge for the GOP.

The topic came up Saturday as Rogan was talking with comedian Andrew Schulz about Republicans such as Ted Cruz and others who have recently used the end of Roe v. Wade to springboard into turning back the clock on same-sex marriage, Mediaite reports.

“It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me,” Rogan said. “Gay marriage is not silly. It’s marriage—it’s marriage from people that are homosexual and it’s, for them, it’s important. They want it. They want to affirm their love and their relationship.”

Rogan continued, “And the fact that they’re going after that now almost makes me feel like they want us to fight. They wanna divide us in the best way they can. And this is the best way for them to keep pulling off all the bullshit they’re doing behind the scenes is to get us to fight over things like gay marriage or get us to fight over things like abortion. It’s just like, why are you removing freedoms?”

“Yes,” Schulz agreed. “If you are gonna say that marriage is an important cultural institution to the fabric of America, you can’t remove it from Americans.”

“It’s so homophobic,” Rogan replied. “Because you’re saying there’s something wrong with being homosexual by saying that you are opposed to gay marriage. You’re saying you’re opposed to gay people.”

Next, Rogan said that it’s this kind of bigotry that makes him wary of the GOP, explaining, “The fact that they’re going after that now, like that’s the kind of shit that keeps me from being a Republican. It’s only one of the kind of—there’s a bunch of shit that keeps you from being a Republican.”

Looking back over all the offense he’s supposedly caused, Rogan is fully aware that many people (mostly those who don’t listen to the show) believe he is an undercover shill for the party, and the comedian finds that offensive.

“People will say like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative,” Rogan remarked, adding, “Like you can suck my dick. You don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just cause I support police.”

Rogan, who has often discussed his youth not only in Newton, Mass, but also among “hippies” (his word, used affectionately) in San Francisco throughout the 1970s, objects to what people assume about him on a whole range of issues.

“Like, I was on welfare as a kid,” he said Saturday. “I think it’s important. I think having a social safety net is crucial. We should help each other. We’re supposed to be one big community. I’m a bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of shit.”

Along with having his statements (jokes) received with cries of outrage—feigned or otherwise—Rogan and the rest of the comedy community have been dealing with citizen censors for years. Long before Rogan was known for his podcast, he was discussing the issue with Ricky Gervais and the hosts of the now-defunct Opie and Anthony show in January, 2014.

Even back then, Rogan noted that news outlets were increasingly reporting on tweets by potentially unbalanced randos because it was getting harder and harder to fill airtime “without talking about things that they’re not really supposed to be talking about—like real stories about real corruption involved in our government.”

“Everyone’s the media now,” Gervais said.

“Yes, everyone really is,” co-host Anthony Cumia agreed. “Everyone is the NSA, posting pictures and ratting each other out. I’ve said it before: we’ve turned out to be our own Big Brother. We thought there was going to be some government entity with cameras watching our every move. And then it just turned out to be all of us ourselves.”

“Yeah, Twitter,” Gervais replied. “Where two idiots outnumber a genius.”

Coincidentally, Cumia was fired from the SiriusXM program not quite seven months later, for an incident entirely involving his own camera and his own tweets.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today