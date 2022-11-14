Jay Leno Burned in Fire at L.A. Garage

The comedian is in stable condition after he was injured on Sunday in what officials at the Grossman Burn Center describe as a ”gasoline incident”

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is undergoing treatment for burn injuries sustained during a “gasoline incident” on Sunday at the Burbank garage where the comic stories his collection of vehicles, FOX 11 reports.

The comedian was burned on his face and hands on Sunday, according to a statement from the burn center where he is being treated. Leno himself confirmed the news on Monday.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno told FOX 11. The station reported that the injuries are a result of a flame shooting out of the exhaust of one of the vehicles parked in the lot Leno owns.

The 72-year-old was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, which released a statement on Monday regarding Leno’s condition.

“Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend,” the statement reads. “He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States.”‘

Citing an unnamed source, TMZ reports there was no damage to Leno’s eyes and ears in the incident.

Burbank police said they did not receive any notification of the fire, releasing a statement indicating that officials “did not respond to the incident, were not requested, nor do we have any information about what took place, or injuries sustained.”

Leno was scheduled to perform at a financial conference in Las Vegas Sunday night, according to People, which obtained an email sent to event attendees by organizers. In the message, Leno’s family offered scant details on what happened, writing: “There was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

City News Service contributed to this report

