Jada Pinkett Smith Won’t Address Oscars Slap on ‘Red Table Talk’

The new trailer for the candid talk show makes no mention of the topic everybody wants to hear discussed: Will Smith’s assault of Chris Rock at the Oscars

The trailer for the new season of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, just dropped and, apparently, there’s nothing in it about the time her husband assaulted a comedian before a live worldwide audience.

As you may have heard, the name of Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, has been in a lot of mouths since he ferociously slapped Chris Rock across his own mouth at the Oscars for having Smith’s wife’s name in it. For this, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and was then banned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for ten years.

So, clearly, there’s plenty to talk about. But the trailer indicates that Jada doesn’t think so. Considering that the titular red table has been branded as a space for candid conversation, some fans are confused that it seems Pinkett won’t be discussing the Slap with her Red Table Talk co-hosts, including daughter, Willow Smith, and Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.

While the teaser promises a discussion with Jannelle Monae about how her father died from crack cocaine, Ireland Baldwin talking about her anxiety attacks, and Kim Basinger chatting about her divorce—not to mention the victims of “the Tinder Swindler” and faux heiress Anna Delvey—at no time does it even mention Will Smith unleashing his fury.

Commenter feelings on the seeming omission include, “You all know what episode people want to see,” and, “We’re all here for something else.”

“Perhaps an interview with her husband might be a start?” another Facebook user asked, while one viewer noted, “Your Dad/Husband/Son in law needs to sit at the Red Table.”

“A sloppy mess,” remarked one critic.

Some simply posted gifs of spit-takes and raised eyebrows, and a mirror reaching out to slap what is presumably a vane person in the face.

Still, a good portion of the Facebook crowd wished the Pinkett Smiths well.

“Can’t wait to see this,” was a common sentiment in the threads.

