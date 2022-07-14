Ivana Trump, Author, Businesswoman and Ex-Wife of Donald, Dies at 73

Ivana Trump was found dead in her Upper East Side Manhattan apartment on Thursday, New York City officials confirmed

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump, died Thursday in her Manhattan apartment. She was 73.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former president wrote on his social media site, Truth Social. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Manhattan paramedics, responding to a call for cardiac arrest, found a 73-year-old woman in the Upper East Side apartment where Ivana Trump lived just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the New York City Fire Department confirmed to ABC News.

Born Ivana Marie Zelníčková, Ivana grew up under communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia before coming to the United States in the 1970s and marrying one of its most popular capitalist bachelors in 1977. The duo divorced in 1992, a couple of years after Donald started an affair with model Marla Maples, who he married in 1993.

In between, Ivana worked for Trump’s empire in several senior executive roles. She was appointed CEO of Trump’s Castle in Atlantic City and helped design interiors for the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Trump Tower. She also authored multiple bestselling books and created her own clothing line.

She also famously gave Trump one of the few nicknames that was not necessarily intended to belittle him: The Donald.

And while Ivana Trump did write several books, her life story was feverishly reported in the New York tabloids on what sometimes seemed a daily basis, and the symbiotic relationship between Ivana and the press didn’t sour even after her ex became a pariah in Manhattan cocktail circles. For instance, in 2017 when she ran into political artist Robert Cenedella during Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia’s Lifeline New York benefit at Le Cirque.

Cenedella had painted a mural in the famed restaurant in 1998 that included more than 100 of its most notable guests—from Richard Nixon to Jacqueline Kennedy and Barbara Walters.

As Page Six reported at the time, the artist told Ivana, “I deliberately didn’t include your ex-husband in the painting.”

To which Ivana laughed and said, “I don’t blame you.”

Cenedella then said, “Even back in the ’90s… I didn’t agree with his politics, but I wanted to include you.”

They both laughed as Ivana replied, “I’m still here.” The pair then high-fived.

Earlier that month, Ivana gave Melania Trump a prickly burn when she suggested that she, not Melania, was the real First Lady.

“I have the direct number to White House, but I no really want to call him there because Melania is there,” Ivana told Good Morning America, which the dedicated gossips quickly picked up. “I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife.”

“Our mother was an incredible woman—a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the Trump family said in a statement to ABC News.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

