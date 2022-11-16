It Continues: Trump Declares 3rd Run for President, Make ‘Glorious’ U.S.A.

Announcing his 3rd bid for the Republican nomination and the presidency, Donald Trump hopes America’s down to clown one more time

Former United States President of America Donald J. Trump officially announced Tuesday that he’s doing it again.

Trump broke the news of his third presidential bid before a crowd at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida resort, home and campaign headquarters. Should he win the Republican nomination and go on to defeat whoever the Democrats send up for 2024, he would become only the second person to rock the White House non-consecutively. The other man was fellow New Yorker and giant fat guy Grover Cleveland, Democrat, and the 22nd and 24th commander-in-chief from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897.

As a crowd chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A!” Trump opened his hour-long speech with, “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

The defeated chief executive then told those assembled in his thrall: “You and all of those watching are the heart and sole of this incredible movement, the greatest country in the history of the world, it’s very simple. There has never been anything like it, this great movement of ours. Never been anything like it and perhaps there will never be anything like it again.”

But that’s not the only movement swirling around Republican circles this time, or so Trump’s enemies on both sides urgently hope. After losing some competitive key races in last week’s midterm elections with Trump-backed candidates—including the Senate race in Pennsylvania and the governorships of Michigan, Wisconsin and Trump’s former lifelong home of New York—it seems that some of his previously cringing minions are getting lippy.

The Republicans did not take the Senate and are still creeping from 217 seats to the 218 needed for a House majority, with Bakersfield’s own unloved California Congressman and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy shopping for his big boy Speaker suit.

“Republicans have followed Donald Trump off the side of a cliff,” David Urban, a longtime Trump adviser with ties to Pennsylvania, told the New York Times following the Election Day disappointments.

Former Long Island Republican Rep. and onetime Trump-backer Peter King told the paper, “I strongly believe he should no longer be the face of the Republican Party,” adding that the GOP “can’t become a personality cult.”

And this video hodgepodge from CNN suggests that other top members of the conservative chattering class also feel that the first time with the Donald was kind of wild, kind fun, but it’s enough already. Plus, they’ve been kind of talking to sex-panicking “Don’t Say Gay” Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis.

Trump told his supporters on Tuesday, “There’s never been anything to compete with what we have all done.”

It took them a moment to applaud.

