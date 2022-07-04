Independence Day Bonus: GOP Primary Debates Are American Awesome!

In our one-of-a-kind Republic, anyone may compete for access to our most mediocre levers of power—and that’s what makes America

For a Fourth of July treat as we celebrate 246 years of this experiment in democracy where, say what you will, a hell of a lot of humans on earth would very much like to live, we thought we’d share with you two Republican primary debates that went viral as we closed out the week.

In Wyoming on Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney was fighting to hold onto the state’s one House seat against Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman, along with businesswoman Robin Belinsky, Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, and Army veteran Denton Knapp, ahead of August’s primary.

If you blink, you could miss it in the video below, but Cheney is vice chair of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee and she does not believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and doesn’t believe that COVID was a conspiracy.

This wasn't SNL on a Thursday night. This was Wyoming's Republican primary debate. pic.twitter.com/PUHeOMdx7I — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) July 1, 2022

Here’s Liz Cheney’s closing statement in last night’s debate among the Republican candidates for representative from Wyoming. Watch the whole thing. (And cf. Edmund Burke, Speech to the Electors of Bristol, Nov. 3, 1774.)pic.twitter.com/GVnJy7XQud — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 1, 2022

Yet, almost as soon as people started enjoying this particular episode of Politics, American Style, another Republican debate swept in on Wyoming’s whirlwind in what some social media observers dubbed a “Hold My Beer” moment.

Thursday was Arizona’s one and only GOP primary debate among party Gubernatorial hopefuls, in which frontrunners Kari Lake (the Stepford-ish one, endorsed by Trump) and Karrin Taylor Robson faced-off, while also-rans Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani Zen shared the stage.

We would not presume to understand the mores of another state’s political machinations, but AZ Central said of this cerebral fitness contest, “There was the squabbling, of course, and the two leading candidates embracing their inner 8-year-old as they hurled insults at one another.”

The highlights from yesterday's debate featuring the Republican candidates for the Governor of Arizona pic.twitter.com/vqfJoOg12g — Enda O'Dowd (@endajodowd) July 1, 2022

Here are the debates in their full, unexpurgated glory.

Wyoming GOP House Primary:

Arizona GOP Gubernatorial Debate:

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.