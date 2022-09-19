In War on GOP, Newsom Buys Billboards, Demands Debate, Calls for Feds

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his southern counterparts dialed up fresh, hot salvos in their forever war culture campaigns

Gavin Newsom found time this week to step up his battle with such right-wing arch-nemeses as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” chief executive, Ron DeSantis, launching a multi-pronged attack.

First, presidential dreamer Newsom paid for billboards in six the 14 states where abortion is banned to let anyone in need of the procedure know that they are welcome in the Golden State, the Washington Post reports.

One ad portrays a woman with her hands chained behind her back. “Texas doesn’t own your body,” it reads. “You do.”

Another Billboard promises that “California is ready to help” anyone who needs an abortion, and throws in a little Gospel: “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.”

California has been officially preparing to become a national abortion sanctuary since the months before Roe v. Wade was overturned—making abortions more affordable, for example—while, following the end of Roe, Los Angeles abortion providers began getting ready to accommodate a massive influx of women from out-of-state seeking the procedure.

Newsom’s billboards were mounted in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas on Thursday, according to the Post.

“I can’t take what these governors are doing state after state affecting minorities, affecting vulnerable communities, threatening the Special Olympics with fines, going after the LGBTQ community, saying if you’ve been raped by your father you don’t have the right to express yourself and rights over your own body,” Newsom told ABC News last month.

On Thursday, Newsom released a letter he sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking the Department of Justice to investigate whether DeSantis and Abbott have broken federal law, including kidnapping and RICO statutes, by busing and flying asylum-seeking migrants to northern states after two planes carrying 50 migrants from Venezuela arrived at Martha’s Vineyard courtesy of DeSantis, and Abbott revealed that, since April, he’s bused 6,100 migrants to Washington D.C.

“Clearly, transporting families, including children, across state lines under false pretenses is morally reprehensible,” Newsom wrote, “but it may also be illegal.”

Responding to Newsom’s letter to the DOJ, and its accusations, DeSantis said at a Florida press conference Friday, Fox News reports, “So the Governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice saying, ‘You need to prosecute Texas and Florida Governors.’ And all I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function.”

To which Newsom tweeted, perhaps from a dearth of writers, “Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention –let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN“

Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention –let's take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN https://t.co/vTJHQxfArW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 16, 2022

It remains to be seen if even CNN’s ratings are bad enough to host that mess.

