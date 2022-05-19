In Postmortem Deal, Stan Lee to Stick with Marvel for 20 More Years

The Spider-Man and Hulk co-creator will live on forever, or at least a couple of decades, in a very classy licensing deal

Stan Lee’s relationship with Marvel turns out to be stronger and stranger than previously known earthly agreements, as the Spider-Man co-creator’s been dead for two and a half years and has just signed on to serve another two decades with the uncanny studio.

Marvel has clinched a 20-year deal with Stan Lee Universe, a venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment, to license the comic book godfather’s name and likeness for use in future feature films and television productions, as well as Disney theme parks, various “experiences” and merchandising, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, before anyone goes throwing around words like “crass,” “unconscionable,” “ghoulish”… Lee has already made cameos in 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe films, three of them posthumously, and that’s just his MCU pop-ins.

But while it might actually be cool to see Lee in some new walk-ons in future bits of the multiverse, THR‘s “insiders caution” that “this new deal does not necessarily pave the way for the return of Lee cameos in movies, at least not in the way fans traditionally knew them.”

Although it’s unclear what purpose such a caveat serves, Genius Brands CEO Andy Heyward said of the deal, “It really ensures that Stan, through digital technology and archival footage and other forms, will live in the most important venue, the Marvel movies, and Disney theme parks.”

Heyward added, “The audience revered Stan, and if it’s done with taste and class, and respectful of who he was, [uses of his likeness] will be welcomed. He is a beloved personality, and long after you and I are gone, he will remain the essence of Marvel.”

