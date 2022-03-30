In Meta Moment, O.J. Simpson Says ‘I Understand’ Attack on Chris Rock

The accused double-murderer said he understands why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock—and Rock once said the same about O.J.

Just when you weren’t sure what to make of Will Smith’s Academy Awards slap-attack on Chris Rock, O.J. Simpson took to Twitter to share his assessment of the sudden outburst of uncontrolled violence. And Simpson’s sentiment sounds eerily familiar.

“Hey, look, it was unfortunate. I think Will was wrong,” Simpson said in a video posted Tuesday beneath the caption, “He was wrong but I understand the sentiment.”

Simpson continues, “Look, I understood the feeling. Now, in my life I’ve been through a lot of crap, and I was raising two young kids and every comedian in the country had an O.J. routine.”

pic.twitter.com/aURe1pyubg — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 29, 2022

Funny Simpson should mention that. The comedian who had by far the most famous O.J. routine following Simpson’s acquittal of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman was Chris Rock. And funny Simpson should write “I understand” regarding Smith unleashing his fury upon that comedian, as Rock’s legendary bit is called, “O.J., I Understand.”

“I’m not saying he should’ve killed her,” Rock famously says on his Grammy-winning 1997 album, Roll with the New. “But I understand.”

Regarding the unnamed comedians who teased him, Simpson goes on to admit, “Don’t think I wouldn’t want to B-slap a couple of those guys, but you’ve got to accept it’s humor.”

Besides, Simpson adds, “I know this. After what happened to me in Las Vegas, if I would have done that in front of a billion people watching around the world, they would’ve given me life without. I’m just saying.”

In 2017, Simpson was released from a Nevada prison after serving roughly nine years of a 33-year sentence on armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

