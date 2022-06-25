How L.A. Abortion Providers Are Prepping for Uptick From Out of State Patients

“We one hundred percent knew this was coming and we know that Los Angeles is a place that people think of and turn to,” Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles President tells LAMag

California abortion providers have been preparing for a swell of out of state residents turning to Los Angeles for reproductive care for months. It’s a multi-pronged strategy that expands the footprint of Planned Parenthood clinics while partnering with hospitals in anticipation of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade.

Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles President Sue Dunlap said while she is “horrified and saddened,” that the ruling will make abortion illegal in 26 states across the U.S., the city is ready to take anybody who travels to California for reproductive health rights. Right now, L.A. sees roughly 100 out of state patients every month—a number that is certain to explode given the increase call volumed Planned Parenthood received in the hours after the SCOTUS decision was announced.

“We one hundred percent knew this was coming and we know that Los Angeles is a place that people think of and turn to,” Dunlap told LAMag. “This is something that started today. That’s what we are built for, and we are ready.”

Planned Parenthood has also partnered with L.A. Law School for a new center Sexual and Reproduction Health Institute aimed at legally protecting patient access an their providers from out-of-state prosecutions. California lawmakers passed a bill Friday that also aims to protect anyone seeking abortion care in the state from civil action started elsewhere.

Assembly Bill 1666 next heads to the desk of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is supportive of abortion rights. It would take effect immediately with his signature.

“These precautions and protections are a key first step as California prepares for a post-Roe world, and unfortunately necessary given the increased hostility and frequency of abortion bans in other states seeking to target patients and providers,” Molly Robson, the legislative director for Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, said in a statement.

