Hollywood Drug Delivery Service Exposed After Fentanyl Overdose Death

Actor Kather Sei is charged with delivering drugs for woman known as Mimi-Snowie that led to the death of Ray Mascolo

A SWAT actor is expected in federal court Monday charged with delivering drugs for an international jet-setting woman known in Hollywood circles as Mimi-Snowie, a woman with a pet Jaguar and a home delivery narcotics empire—including counterfeit oxytocin pills that led to the death of a Beverly Hills hair product heir in November.

Kather Sei, 36, who plays a patrol cop and SWAT and has appeared in Lucifer, was in federal court today. Prosecutors say he delivered the fake pills that led to the overdose death of Ray Mascolo, 37, whose lifeless body was found next to his Chihuahua puppy Versace in his $3 million home on November 16, 2020. The death of the hair product heir launched a massive federal and state investigation.

Text messages between Mascolo and his dealer “Mimi Snowie” led Sei to deliver one gram of cocaine and two oxycodone the day on November 15. The next day, Mascolo asked his dealer to trade the coke for five oxycodone pills—which were fake and laced with fentanyl.

“You owe me cash,” the dealer texted.

“Yes mimi we know that,” Mascolo texted back.

Those texts led investigators to Mirela “Mimi” Todorova, 33, who holds US, Bulgarian and Canadian citizenship. On the day Mascolo died, Todorova was in Mexico tending to her pet Jaguar named Princess. Weeks before Mascolo’s death another drug customer texted Todorova writing:

“Yo mimi the oxys are dirty.”

That didn’t stop Todorova from selling the fake pills, part of the delivery service prosecutors say she ran out of her Hollywood Boulevard apartment, one that included a laundry list of products: acid, ecstasy, cocaine, mushrooms, and “blues,” code for oxycodone.

On the day Mascolo died, Todorova was in Mexico tending to her pet Jaguar named Princess, prosecutors said. And months after his family buried him, Todorova sent a menu of drugs to Mascolo’s cell phone, “even though [Mascolo] had already died,” prosecutors said.

She currently being held without bond after being charged last year for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy and appeared with Sei in federal court.

Both Todorova and Sei are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. The four-count superseding indictment filed last week also charges Todorova with the two previously alleged drug counts stemming from the seizure of cocaine and MDMA at her residence in March 2021.

To facilitate drug payments, Todorova gave Sei and her other drug delivery drivers her electronic payment usernames such as “$clubmimi,” “@clubmimi,” “@mimiclub,” and [email protected]

