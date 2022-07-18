Hey, Why Not? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wed 20ish Years Later

The pair first got together when AOL chatrooms were a thing and now the dramatic duo has legally relaunched all over again

Bennifer is finally, legally a one-name entity—and it’s not Bennifer.

Occasionally called the Elizabeth Taylor of our age, the now quadruply-wed Jennifer Lopez, 52, finally got hitched to her most-famed former flame—and second-time fiance’ since April—Ben Affleck, 49, on Sunday in the Little White Wedding chapel in Vegas. Lopez and Affleck were previously together from 2002-2004, roughly covering the Gigli though Jersey Girl era of their cinematic careers, and were engaged for short time therein as well.

And to show they’re ultra-serious now, Lopez actually changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, signing her newsletter reveal, “With Love, Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

But will Jenny from the Block go by Affleck for films, tours, albums? That remains to be seen, though the marriage license, obtained by People, would make it appear that she is now just Jennifer Affleck. Very few married female celebrities—Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore—ever change their stage names, despite being legally coupled for years.

Lopez married actor/producer Ojani Noa in 1997 for a year of wedded existence, and then exchanged vows with Chris Judd in 2001—that time, for two years. So far, her longest marriage was to singer Marc Anthony (2004–2014). Is the fourth time the charm? Vegas oddsmakers are probably calculating those odds as right now, although at this point Liz Taylor still had another four weddings to go.

Lopez also famously dated producer-etc. Sean Combs, as well as Yankee slugger Alex Rodriguez. In fact, her romance with Affleck was rekindled after his breakup with actress Ana de Armas, and JLo’s own very public endgame with Affleck’s fellow previous fiance’, A-Rod, in 2021.

Lopez once told this reporter in an interview for W magazine in the late 1990’s, “I can’t help it, I just love falling in love. I wear my heart on my sleeve all the time—it’s just who I am.”

Clearly.

On Instagram Sunday, JLo shared a photo with her 218 million followers showing her waking up in an all-white bed, wedding ring on display, smiling, with her first word being “Sadie!” That’s a direct reference to one of Barbra Streisand’s most famous songs from the 1968 movie Funny Girl (now a troubled Broadway musical), about becoming “Sadie, Sadie, Married Lady.” Some of JLo’s early Insta congrats came from Vanessa Bryant and Hoda Kotb—plus countless fans.

On her newsletter, the newly minted Mrs. Affleck called her wedding night the “best night ever,” with her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max as witnesses. (Affleck, of course, has three children with first wife Jennifer Garner.)

“It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other,” Lopez wrote. “We always did.”

Describing the wedding itself, Mrs. Affleck wrote, “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes.” (We bet they did.) They’d flown to Vegas Saturday night and, shockingly, stood in line for a license with four other lucky and undoubtedly surprised couples making the same journey.

Lopez had two dresses for the occasion: a white, sleeveless dress described as something from an old movie, and a Zuhair Murad Bridal Spring Summer 2023 with a corset bodice, fishtail train and matching veil—which shows she was prepared.

Ben wore a cream tux jacket with a black bowtie and matching black slacks. From his closet.

Also, per JLo’s newsletter: “Then we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.” She thanked the chapel for “letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.” The couple also took photos in a pink Cadillac convertible, allegedly once used by Elvis Presley

Affleck took a video of it with his phone, posted to JLo’s newsletter, showing the room’s reflection in the mirror. “And this,” he says in the video, “was my wedding changing area.”

Also posted to the JLo newsletter on Sunday were a few candid photos of her in that white, off-the-shoulder number, as well as some of Ben in his Gatsby-cream dinner jacket.

“We did it!” Lopez wrote. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient.”

