Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Begins in Los Angeles Monday

The Oscar mogul and convicted serial sex criminal is already spending 23 years in prison, but now he will be made to answer for the L.A. cases

The Los Angeles sex crimes trial of former Miramax and Weinstein Company boss Harvey Weinstein—already a convicted rapist in New York—will begin with jury selection on Monday, in another reckoning for a criminal who once ran an Oscar-producing fiefdom so powerful that no one openly spoke against him for decades.

Weinstein, who is currently serving 23 years on a New York conviction for committing a criminal sex act against production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and the third-degree rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a NYC hotel room in 2013, was shipped to L.A. to face trial on four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts involving five women.

In one incident, Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel between September 2004 and September 2005. Weinstein was also charged with raping another woman on two separate occasions in a Beverly Hills hotel between November 2009 and November 2010. Initially charged in January 2020 for allegedly sexually assaulting two women during separate incidents in 2013, a charge was added in April of that year accusing Weinstein of sexually assaulting a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010.

The five alleged L.A. victims will be allowed to tell their stories in court, and four other women will be permitted to testify to alleged assaults that never led to criminal charges, the Associated Press reports.

Two of Weinstein’s most vocal accusers, however, will not be allowed to speak about the disgraced Oscar-magnet’s alleged pattern of serial horrors against women. Daryl Hannah and Rose McGowan were banned from testifying by L.A. Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench in May. As a lawyer for Weinstein argued, allowing a jury to hear the actresses’ accusations against the fallen producer would be like “trying to suggest that this man is so despicable, he would attempt to rape America’s sweetheart—the mermaid from Splash.”

Weinstein, who’s also on deck for a sex crime investigation in the U.K., has maintained his innocence in all of the cases against him.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.