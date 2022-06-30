Halsey Says Good Riddance After Anti-Abortion Fans Ditch Concert

“If you don’t like it, I don’t know why you came to a Halsey concert,” the musician told concertgoers upset by her views on abortion rights

Singer-songwriter Halsey was rather diplomatic when a bunch of fans up and walked out of her concert in Phoenix, Arizona this week after she voiced her support for abortion rights, lamenting only that she could not personally show the disgruntled music lovers the exit.

“downside of doing outdoor venues:,” she replied to a fan who tweeted about seeing the anti-abortion concertgoers beat a hasty retreat, “no door to hit them on the way out.”

downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out 👋🏼 https://t.co/qc8q8mshd9 — h (@halsey) June 28, 2022

Two days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Halsey took time out of her Phoenix performance to express her beliefs, which included her chanting “my body,” while the audience responded with “my choice.” Throughout her Love and Power Tour, which began June 15, she has projected statistics about the prevalence of abortion and pushed men and women alike to recognize and share the ways access to abortion benefits their lives.

halsey’s speech about abortion in arizona tonight. i love them forever pic.twitter.com/mGnbK6V8yc — emo steph (@stephxvg) June 27, 2022

While many fans were glad Halsey used her platform to share her beliefs, with one saying she was “in tears,” others felt alienated and referenced their ‘“right’ to hear her sing.” However, days before the concert, Halsey emphasized her commitment to pro-choice advocacy on Twitter, making it clear that she didn’t intend to stifle her views on the issue.

I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity for as long as I’ve had a platform and I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country. 1/2 — h (@halsey) June 24, 2022

She said at the concert, “If you don’t like it, you can go home right now. I don’t care. If you don’t like it, I don’t know why you came to a Halsey concert.” In response, some may have left. A concert-goer in Phoenix tweeted that she had watched as a woman “DRAGGED” her teen daughter out.

Halsey is among many stars using the stage to speak out for abortion rights. Others who condemned overturning Roe v. Wade during their sets include Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, Phoebe Bridgers, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Joe Amstrong at Glastonbury.

As even more artists have expressed their views on Twitter, Pink shared a similar sentiment to Halsey’s rebuke of pro-life fans, writing, “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good?”

Going on to perform in Dallas two days after Phoenix and now continuing the rest of her performances, Halsey shows no signs of slowing down in her abortion rights advocacy. Her tour that runs through Sep. 22.

