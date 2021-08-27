L.A. County May Settle for Big Bucks with a Church That Defied COVID Orders

Grace Community Church, which the county sued for continuing to hold unmasked indoor services during the worst of the pandemic, could wind up with $400,000 in legal fees

The legal battle between Los Angeles County and an evangelical megachurch that flouted COVID rules could end next week with the county forking over $400,000.

Last August, the county sued Sun Valley’s Grace Community Church and its Pastor John MacArthur for violating the county’s health order during the pandemic by continuing to hold large indoor services. Within hours, lawyers representing MacArthur and the church countersued the state, county, and L.A. city officials, alleging that the order violated their First Amendment rights.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote on a settlement agreement on Tuesday that would compensate the church $400,000 for legal fees. According to the report, the settlement calls for the state to make an additional payment of $400,000 to settle the suit.

MacArthur made national headlines last summer when repeatedly mocked the state’s ban on indoor services, saying that the public health statistics were wrong, and defied the mask-wearing mandate. The church ended up having multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, including one last October.

Last August MacArthur told CNN, “We open the doors because that’s what we are. We’re a church, and we’re going to trust those people to make adult decisions about the reality of their physical and spiritual health.”

As the state reopened, the church started offering forms for members to claim a religious exemption to employer vaccine requirements, the Los Angeles Times reports.

In a recent letter to supporters of John MacArthur Charitable Trust, which funds several Grace operations, the pastor called the pending settlement a “monumental victory for Grace Community Church.”

Both the Board of Supervisors and attorneys for the church declined to comment to the Times.

