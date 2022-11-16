Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Wife Continues Testimony In Weinstein Trial

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, took the stand today to continue her testimony in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in Los Angeles.

Siebel Newsom told jurors on Tuesday that the former film producer raped her and “ruined” her life in a Beverly Hills hotel room 17 years ago. Siebel Newsom—who is referred to as “Jane Doe #4” in court though her attorney has publicly identified herself—told jurors that she initially came forward with her allegations about Weinstein to “support other women, not to be up here on the witness stand.”

During her second day on the stand, Siebel Newsom told jurors she didn’t think her allegations would result in charges against Weinstein because she thought she was “out of the time period.”

She told the court, “I had everything in a box, and I’ve been slowly sharing a little bit at a time because this is so painful.”

Under cross-examination about Weinstein, the governor’s wife said she was “making noises some noises to get him to finish.”

As the trial continued, Siebel recalled that Newsom said she felt the need to “be more detailed” about alleged attack.

“Putting it in a box was a way of putting away my sadness, my fear…so that I could move on with my life,” she said. “He ruined my life. I put it in a box, and I was not going to not pursue my entertainment career because of what happened.” She acknowledged subsequently reaching out to Weinstein through email and trying to “pretend” nothing had happened.

Siebel Newsom described Weinstein as “like a kingmaker” and “the top of the industry” before she was invited to his hotel room where the 2005 assault occurred. “I was scared. This was not why I came here. It was a complete manipulation of why I was there.”

