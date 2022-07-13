George Foreman Says He’s Being Extorted as L.A. Sex Suit Looms

The heavyweight champ is getting out ahead of a sex lawsuit he’s expecting to be brought against him in Los Angeles in the immediate future

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman is denying allegations of sexual abuse which he expects to be leveled at him in a purportedly upcoming Los Angeles lawsuit.

No suit had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, but TMZ is reporting that two women whose fathers had a working relationship with the sports legend and grill entrepreneur intend to sue Foreman, claiming he “sexually abused” them “in the 1970s.”

Foreman, 73, said in a statement to TMZ, “Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s.”According to the outlet’s sources, Foreman believes the suit and the allegations therein are all part of “a coordinated extortion plot” by the women, who he says have been asking him since January to pay them each $12.5 million.

“I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations,” Foreman continued. “The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

