Gov. Newsom Sues His Own Elections Chief to Remind Recall Voters that He’s a Democrat

Governor Gavin Newsom is doing everything he can to ensure he rides his late-pandemic popularity surge to victory in the recall election, but a paperwork snafu may keep him from being listed as a Democrat on the ballots, so he’s dragging his handpicked Secretary of State into court to correct his mistake.

On Monday, Newsom sued Secretary of State Shirley Weber—who he appointed to replace Alex Padilla, making her the first Black woman to hold the position—because his lawyer forgot to file a notice of party preference with Weber when he filed an answer to the recall petition in February 2020. The oversight would prevent “Democratic Party” from appearing next to Newsom’s name.

As Courthouse News reports, the Governor’s legal team only realized their “good faith mistake” in recent weeks and asked Weber to cut them some slack, but their fellow Dem shut them down.

“Weber, however, declined to accept the notice, necessitating this action,” the complaint reads.

The suit contends that Weber’s refusal to forgive Newsom’s bungling will keep him from taking advantage of an election law he signed less than two years ago that was intended to give voters more information about candidates.

“The voters would be deprived of the very information the Legislature has deemed important for them to receive, all because the governor’s counsel inadvertently failed to file a form about the governor’s ballot designation at least 16 months before the recall election has been called,” the lawsuit states.

Though Newsom admits the clerical clumsiness was all on his side of the desk, he says Weber can still forgive it since she hasn’t officially certified the recall and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis has not yet set an election date.

If Newsom wins this battle, it will further ease his recall chances, as state legislators passed a bill Tuesday which would allow the recall to be held 30 days earlier than is currently permitted by law. That bill is now heading to Newsom’s desk, despite the fact that elections officials warned that they are not prepared to hold the election much earlier than was already planned.

The emergency petition claims that voters will be done an injustice if Newsom doesn’t get his way, stating, “Petitioner’s statutory rights, and the right of California voters to be accurately and fully informed about the recall election, will be irreparably injured if real party Weber is not ordered to accept Newsom’s party preference election.”

