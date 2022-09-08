Gavin McInnes Admits Arrest Hoax, Reads Hate Mail From Fans

The Proud Boys founder says that he’s “not very popular” with the group he started after making them believe he was in fed lockup

Gavin McInnes, the Proud Boys and Vice founder accused by detractors of being a right-wing, racist extremist, has resurfaced nearly two weeks after faking an on-air arrest by federal authorities in the middle of his live podcast to answer the pile of hate mail he’s received from fans since his stunt.

As we previously reported, McInnes appeared to be removed from his Bronx studio in the middle of his live Get Off My Lawn podcast on August 25, shortly after he began to address one or more seemingly uninvited, off-camera guests. McInnes then engaged in some cringe-inducing play acting about setting up a meeting between his lawyer and the unseen visitors. Within days, it was exposed as a hoax, with LAMag reporting exclusively that McInnes had been spotted trotting about the south of France.

On Tuesday, McInnes returned to his podcast where, first of all, he confirmed that France had indeed been among his family’s destinations since ditching the show to dupe his supporters. If it seems a little unexpected that the arch-conservative chose crazy-liberal France for his getaway, McInnes’ explanation was not:

“I think it’s important to take the kids on these educational vacations,” McInnes said, “because when they go to school they are told that their culture sucks, the west is not the best. ‘Oh my God, you should see some African mud huts, and you should see what these other fantastic cultures have done.'” It goes on from there, and aficionados of lazy rhetoric will have little trouble guessing where his treatise on France’s Reign of Terror ends up.

McInnes also addressed some of the fury fans have sent his way since he tried to pull off the sad pro wrestling-style “work.” We don’t actually have a subscription to McInnes’ Censored.TV network, so if he explained himself, we’re unaware, but a Youtube fan site has shared some choice clips.

McInnes admitted that while casual devotees of his show were split on whatever it was he was trying to do, his true cultural offspring really hated it.

“So, as far as who liked this event, this project, and who didn’t, I’d say the viewers were about 50-50,” McInnes estimated. “But with Proud Boys it was like 80 percent, ‘Fuck Gavin McInnes.'”

The Proud Boys father added, “Or, as they call me, Gapin’ McAnus… So, not very popular with the club.”

Another piece of viewer mail McInnes read (after offering a “sarcasm warning”), complained, “Being edgy and manipulating the people who support you is so much more fulfilling than going after the people who tried to destroy your life. What is even better is everybody now being able to use this against people on the right.”

McInnes responded, “This is a weird take, where, because of what I did, uh, no one is going to believe that Joe Biggs and Ethan Nordeon are in jail?”

The Department of Justice indicted Biggs, Nordeon and three other Proud Boys members (DOJ says leaders) on charges related to sedition for their alleged actions in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, but it’s hard to see what point McInnes is trying to attribute to his critic.

Reading another message, McInnes announced, “This one’s called, ‘You motherfucker you.'”

He continued, “You provide great entertainment but people like myself follow you more for your voice of reason in these crazy times in which we live. Most of us would eagerly support you financially if you found yourself in times of trouble, regardless of your high net worth. Every day you fundraise for friends of yours who find themselves unjustly in prison… If this arrest has been faked, then the only people laughing are your enemies and the people who view you as a clown, dancing for their entertainment.”

Here, McInnes interjects, “I am a clown dancing for your entertainment!”

The aggrieved supporter continued, “As for the rest of us, we have been genuinely concerned for your safety—and there’s nothing funny about it.”

To which McInnes replied, “What a twat.”

