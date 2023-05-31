Cityside Column: L.A.’s 43rd mayor has had a strong start and got the budget she wanted. Now comes the hard part

There is no firm timeline for when a politician’s “honeymoon” ends. It can be after the fabled 100 days. It can come when a crisis hits.

For Karen Bass, the honeymoon unofficially came to a close on Friday, May 26. That morning, L.A.’s 43rd mayor signed her first budget, a whopping $13 billion spending package. It was a bow on what has emerged as a very effective five-and-a-half months guiding the city, with a daily public schedule that usually includes at least one event that concerns homelessness or her signature Inside Safe campaign, which seeks to address the tent encampments that seem to enrage everyone in the city, housed or unhoused.

So far, Bass has yet to have a serious screw-up and the new budget delivers basically everything she wanted, including an unprecedented $1.3 billion for homelessness and enough cash to hire 1,000 cops in the coming fiscal year. Getting there required only minor tangles with the City Council.

The downside, if you can call it that, is that with a budget in place Angelenos will expect results. Goodbye honeymoon.

Bass is cognizant of that, as she revealed last week during a luncheon hosted by the Los Angeles Current Affairs Forum, during which she described, often with remarkable transparency, how she built relationships and got buy-in for Inside Safe and her other programs.

“I was doing that in an attempt to say, ‘Look, I’ll take responsibility for this,’” Bass said at the event at the Downtown Palm in front of about 85 lawyers, labor leaders, government types and nonprofit heads.

After more than a decade in Congress, Bass comprehends that functioning as the CEO of a city with 4 million citizens is a completely different gig, and that sometimes a mayor’s most important job is not setting policy but simply being a capital L “Leader.” And after the final meandering 18 months of Eric Garcetti’s tenure, she grasps that Angelenos are ready for proof of unambiguous leadership. Her declaring a state of emergency on day one in office, and then signing executive directives for how the city deals with the homeless crisis, were tools to make that task easier—but also to send a message.

“I could spend an hour telling you all the problems we’re having…I’m not shy about that or embarrassed about it, because we’re building this plane while flying,” she told the Current Affairs Forum. “I could have said okay, I’m elected, and now I’m going to spend the next four months designing the perfect program.”

Instead, she added, “I really truly believe it’s an emergency and we needed to get people off the streets as soon as possible—and so we have a ton of problems, but at the same time, people are off the street.”

Bass has meanwhile been steadily laying the groundwork for other issues.

She got the green light—and more importantly, the money—to bring the LAPD back to 9,500 sworn personnel, and pondered strategies about how to deal with the crowds that will arrive for not only the 2028 Summer Olympics but several World Cup games L.A. will host in 2026. Having resolved a a labor dispute between the school district and a key union, Bass is now confronted with the WGA strike, which could be one of the most impactful labor actions in decades.

“I’m supposed to solve all these strikes?” Bass said, with some incredulity.

No mayor wins or loses in the first six months. Garcetti and his predecessor, Antonio Villaraigosa, both burst out of the gate yet each eventually seemed battered by the rigors of leading a sprawling metropolis where mayoral power is limited and you are booed when you appear on the Jumbotron at sporting events.

But for the moment, Bass really digs the job.

“I’ve been having a blast,” she said when I asked if she actually likes being mayor. “I think it’s left over from being in the Legislative branch. And I liked that, but that’s more academic. The frustrating thing about the Legislative branch is, we did big things in Congress—the COVID money, the money that led to [homelessness projects] Roomkey and Homekey. But I don’t get to feel and see the results, per se.”

As mayor, “I get instant gratification. I can go to a tent, I can see that person, and it’s a very emotional experience.”

She continued, “Because I’ve come full circle in my life, and I’m doing things I didn’t have the power or influence to do 30 years ago, it’s been exhilarating.”