For Her Next Run, Council’s Lindsey Horvath Leaves WeHo History Behind

The Ohio-born Councilwoman made her bones in WeHo politics but her backstory seems to have changed with the demographics of higher office

Lindsey Horvath has been a political fixture in the gay Mecca of West Hollywood for at least a decade—but you wouldn’t know it from her new bio.

Conspicuously, all references to the glitzy town that gave Ohio native Horvath her start in Los Angeles politics 13 years ago have vanished from veteran WeHo councilwoman’s bio as she readies for a November election showdown for a coveted seat on the County Board of Supervisors.

Here’s the back story: L.A. County’s 3rd District, which represents WeHo, is no longer quite the progressive stronghold among the county’s five that it has been in elections past. That is because the independent commission that oversaw the process of “redistricting” in December redrew the boundaries to lump WeHo into the same district as the normie north San Fernando Valley suburbs of Chatsworth, Porter Ranch and Granada Hills.

The new district lines soon prompted veteran Democratic legislator Bob Hertzberg to throw his hat into the ring. Hertzberg serves as the majority leader in the state Senate and was previously the speaker of the state Assembly.

In the days after Hertzberg entered the race—sometime between Feb. 1 and March 3, the Los Angeles Times reports—Horvath shed the halter and ditched the glitter, proverbially speaking. Her political makeover was seemingly geared to appease centrists residing within the newly redrawn 3rd District boundaries, but political light-years removed from the rainbow-flag-festooned heart of Boystown.

Rather than proudly touting her credentials in the City of West Hollywood, Horvath, who identifies as a straight woman and LGBTQ ally, has expunged WeHo from her bio, opting instead for simply “the city.” For example, a sample from the made-over campaign bio on Horvath’s website reads:

“In 2009, she was appointed to serve as a City Councilmember following the death of a long-serving Councilman. She returned to the Council in 2015, was sworn in as Mayor in April 2015 and again in May 2020. Lindsey led the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, cutting red tape to help businesses expand outdoor operations, providing rental relief to prevent homelessness, and activating partnerships with community-based organizations like Project Angel Food to deliver medically-tailored meals to the homes of people affected by life-threatening illnesses.”

On Twitter, the 39 year-old progressive who finished second to the top vote-getter in the primary for the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, Hertzberg, still identifies as a “#WeHo Councilmember” and as “Mom to Winston of WeHo,” Horvath’s goldendoodle. But on Horvath’s campaign website, the doodle loses his “WeHo” affiliation, and is just “Winston.”

The Acorn, which covers the Valley communities of Agoura Hills and Westlake Village, first broke the story a month ago. The L.A. Times picked up the story on July 5.

The kerfuffle over Horvath’s elided campaign bio comes at a time of heightened anxieties from LGBTQ groups fearing the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning Roe v Wade could invite new legal challenges to the constitutional rights to same-sex sexual intimacy and marriage.

In a statement to the Times, Eric Hacopian, Horvath’s campaign strategist, called any focus on the website “a distraction.”

“It’s no secret Lindsey is a West Hollywood City Councilmember. But Lindsey is running to represent all of the 3rd Supervisorial District, not just one part of it,” Hacopian said. “The 3rd District is as diverse as Los Angeles itself and, as such, Lindsey must earn every vote by speaking to as many residents as possible.”

It has been a rocky past week for Horvath and her colleagues on the City Council. Last week, she sided with the narrow 3-2 majority voting in favor of a measure to defund the sheriff’s station in West Hollywood, prompting an uproar from West Hollywood residents and business owners opposed to the budget which will replace up to five sheriff’s patrol deputies with scores of unarmed blue-shirted security ambassadors.

