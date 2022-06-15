Foo Fighters Reveal Performers for L.A. Taylor Hawkins Tribute

The list for the Los Angeles show on Sept. 27 includes members of Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against the Machine and the Police

Foo Fighters have announced a partial list of guests who’ll be joining them in L.A. for September’s all-star tribute to the late, great drummer Taylor Hawkins, including Miley Cyrus, Nikki Sixx and Alanis Morrette.

In a tweet early Wednesday, the band wrote, “Los Angeles! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon.”

The list for the Sept. 27 show L.A. show at the Kia Forum will also feature: Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Omar Hakim, Queen’s of the Stone Age founder Joshua Homme and drummer Jon Theodore, Joan Jett, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Spiller from The Struts, Rufus Taylor of The Darkness, Wolfgang Van Halen, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk, Pat Wilson, and Chevy Metal—Taylor Hawkin’s cover band.

Foo Fighters also announced the partial line up for the September 3 London tribute at Wembley Stadium, where Dave Chappelle will make a special appearance along with many of the same acts as the L.A. show, plus Oasis’ Liam Gallagher and the Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the US and UK chosen by the Hawkins family. Beneficiaries and further details will be announced shortly,” the band tweeted.

The announcement comes a week after the tribute shows were first posted honoring the band’s drummer who died unexpectedly at the age of 50 in Colombia on March 25. The devastating loss ended the world tour that had brought the band to South America. No cause of death has since been provided.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the group posted on Twitter. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”

The beloved percussionist was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1972 and joined Alanis Morissette as the drummer for her 1995 breakthrough album Jagged Little Pill. He officially joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after a conflict broke out between then-drummer William Goldsmith and founder Dave Grohl while recording The Colour and the Shape, Rolling Stone reported.

Hawkins was often seen behind his drum set flashing his teeth, his long blond hair flying in all directions as he took the crowd along for ferocious head banging solos—but it wasn’t unusual for him to head to the front, either.

Just before his death he sang Queen’s “Somebody to Love” at Lollapalooza in Chile. With Grohl on drums, Hawkins joked, “The best part about getting to be the lead singer in the Foo Fighters just for one song is I really do have the greatest rock and roll drummer on the planet Earth.” Hawkins also took the lead vocals for a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar” and at a show in Germany when Grohl lost his voice, saying,“I don’t know the fucking words,” yet singing anyway.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 9:00 a.m. local time.

