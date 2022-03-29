Foo Fighters Cancel L.A. Gigs and Tour After Death of Taylor Hawkins

The band has decided it can’t continue to tour without their drummer and will ”take this time to grieve”

Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming tour dates the wake of the untimely death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, at age 50.

They were set to play two concerts in Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium on Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, the latter of which was sold out, according to KTLA. The tour included U.S. and international dates through the end of the year.

The band said in a press release Tuesday:

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.” The statement was signed, “With love, Foo Fighters.”

Hawkins died last Friday in a Bogota, Columbia hotel room. The drummer complained of chest pains, and passed away soon after. Although no cause of death has been announced, Hawkins had ten substances in his system when he died including THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, according to a statement from the Colombian attorney general’s office Saturday the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hawkins past drug use included a heroin problem that left him in a two-week coma in 2001.

Hawkins told Rolling Stone in an interview last year that he had “major, major, major” stage fright and described Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl as his “older brother, best friend.”

Hawkins joined the group in 1997 after a two-year stint with Alanis Morissette and went on to play with Foo Fighters for twenty-five years. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The band is scheduled to perform at the Grammys on Sunday, but have not confirmed whether or not they will still play that show, according to US Weekly.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.