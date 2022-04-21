Follow-Home Gang Takes $75,000 in Beverly Crest Airbnb Armed Robbery

This time four tourists were targeted by multiple thugs as they exited a Beverly Grove eatery late at night

The string of follow-home and home-invasion robberies that has unnerved Los Angeles for months continued Wednesday as three armed men tailed a group of tourists back to their Beverly Crest Airbnb and robbed them of thousands of dollars in cash and goods at gunpoint.

The criminals spotted the four victims as they exited a Beverly Grove restaurant at about 1:30 a.m. and proceeded to follow their vehicle in an SUV. Once the diners returned to their rental property on the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive in Beverly Crest, they were confronted by the suspects and forced inside at gunpoint—with one suspect holding a rifle while the other two were armed with handguns, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Chris Marsden told KTLA.

“They were forced to give over their jewelry. They were also forced inside the home, which is very alarming,” Marsden said.

On the drive back from the restaurant, the group suspected they were being followed, and even passed their residence and made a U-turn before pulling up to the home, but were confronted moments later.

“They did notice a car behind them as they were coming up the canyon,” Marsden told the station.

The victims were forced to lay on the floor while the robbers ransacked the property, robbing them of jewelry, handbags, luxury watches and designer clothing, having already stolen the cash and belongings they had on them in the driveway, for a takeaway total of roughly $75,000, Fox11 reports.

Investigators are searching the area for possible surveillance video to help with the investigation.

“We’ve made a great deal of arrests in these cases,” Marsden told KTLA. “I’m confident we’ll catch them.”

Marsden added, “It’s become an alarming crime trend.”

Indeed. Last week, an LAPD task force established to combat follow-home crimes identified at least 17 L.A. gangs which have been targeting some of the city’s wealthiest residents for violent attacks—robbing them of expensive jewelry, designer handbags, high-end vehicles and other valuables, which the gangsters then peddle on the black market.

In home invasion news, just this Sunday robbers entered a multi-million dollar property in a gated community in Arcadia around 10:28 p.m., tied up its residents and got away with their Tesla. The couple who lives there told officers that two men, one of them armed with a handgun, had entered the home and tied them up, KTLA reports.

In March, the LAPD issued an alert to warn Angelenos and visitors to leave their shiny, expensive goods at home to avoid being attacked on the streets this spring. That same week, smash-and-grab robbers armed with sledgehammers got away with $3 to $5 million after they took down a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight. Also that week, armed home-invaders attacked a house in Hollywood Hills West which was supposedly being rented by a jeweler specializing in pricey watches.

Also today, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Police Commission that 34 people had just been shot in L.A. over what he described as a “troubling week.”

