Cops Leave Guns at A$AP Rocky’s Home But May Have Video of Shooting

Police found multiple firearms at the home of A$AP Rocky following his arrest last week in connection with a shooting, but determined that none of the guns were used in the alleged incident

Los Angeles police reportedly have video footage of a November shooting involving A$AP Rocky, but officers said they were unable to find the gun used in the alleged incident during a raid of the rapper’s home last week, according to TMZ.

The “Fashion Killa” rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport after returning from a vacation in Barbados with his girlfriend, singer and Barbados National Hero, Rihanna, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Mayers, 33, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting in Hollywood in which police said he shot a man during an argument. The victim sustained a minor injury in the alleged incident, authorities said.

Shortly after Mayers’ arrest last week, police served a search warrant at his home in an effort to find evidence in the shooting case, TMZ reports. Detectives found a number of firearms, but ultimately determined all the guns were legally registered, and they weren’t removed for ballistic examination.

However, authorities said they found some other pieces of potential evidence in the house, two law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

The district attorney has not decided whether to charge Mayers, TMZ reports.

Mayers was released on April 20—the same day he was arrested—on a $550,000 bond.

