Firefighters quickly knocked down a “stubborn” brush fire across the street from the Hollywood Bowl and no injuries or structure damage was reported, authorities said.

The fire was reported at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue near the Hollywood (101) Freeway as concertgoers were leaving a “Sound of Music singalong” at the Bowl.

Several people posted videos on social media showing how a small fire quickly exploded with flames shooting in the air dramatically before being extinguished.

🚨 Fire outside the Hollywood Bowl as Sound of Music singalong lets out >> @knxnews pic.twitter.com/hG5d1It8pf — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) September 18, 2022

“Stunning scene here as crowd streams out of the Hollywood Bowl – firefighters seemed to be on scene immediately and fire now appears under control,” Alex Silverman, a news and programming director at KNX Newsradio noted on Twitter.

fire outside the Hollywood Bowl right now as we are all leaving the Sound of Music sing along it came out of nowhere – it wasn’t burning as we were walking out that literally just combusted pic.twitter.com/JWMxagRPys — thesocialjusticeunicorn (@ScotyAppleseed) September 18, 2022

“Leaving the Hollywood Bowl after Sing Along Sound of Music and a small cluster of palm trees was on fire,” SpectrumNews1 reporter and editor Tara Lynn Wagner tweeted. “It burned quickly and was barely embers by the time people reached their cars in stacked parking. While this was happening, the exiting crowd sang Do Re Mi in the tunnel.”

Another observer noted the fire “came out of nowhere” and “literally just combusted.”

At one point the Los Angeles Fire Department asked the California Highway Patrol to Patrol shut down one lane of freeway traffic while they battled the flames. .

The department later tweeted “That somewhat stubborn fire near the @HollywoodBowl, our 1,423rd emergency of the day, thankfully involves only vegetation, and has not risen to the level of issuing an @LAFD ALERT.”

The cause is under investigation.

