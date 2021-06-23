These Interactive Maps Track Every Wildfire Burning in Southern California and Beyond

A historic drought is ravaging the West, and that means conditions are prime for another disastrous wildfire season in Southern California as hot, dry weather takes hold over the coming months. How disastrous will it be? That’ll depend on weather, human behavior, and even luck to a certain extent. But if recent history is any indication, it’s best to keep your head on a swivel.

To keep an eye on what’s going on be sure to consult these fire map resources–but do bear in mind that, while they provide the best information available, they should not be used instead of orders from local authorities.

Inciweb Incident Information System

This easy-to-navigate interactive map from the interagency Incident Information System differentiates between wildfires and prescribed burns. Click on an incident for its acreage and more info.

NAPSG Foundation Wildfire Early Notification Map

This interactive mapping project relies on multiple different sources of data to compile a multilayer picture of wildfire activity, tabulating everything from crowdsourced locations to NASA satellite hot spot detection.

CalFire Incidents Overview

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has an extremely helpful interactive map on its website that shows the location of current fires, as well as the percentage of containment.

RELATED: California Is Entering an Era of Endless Wildfires



Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.