FBI Probes Hacker Who Allegedly Leaked Rockstar’s GTA 6

It’s been nine years since the release of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V and about seven months since the company announced production was underway for the latest installment in the hugely popular game series.

Last week, however, gamers got to see more than 90 videos showing gameplay footage from GTA 6 as they mysteriously begane to circulate on social media. Now, the hacker believed to be responsible for the leaks of the insanely anticipated title is being investigated by the FBI, Eurogamer reports.

The hacker who came forward and claimed responsibility for the leak has also said they were behind the major cyber-attack Uber experienced last week. The rideshare company recently released a blog post saying it was taking a similar route as Rockstar by working with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice to find plug the leaks.

Uber also acknowledged that Rockstar had suffered a similar breach, and said the hacker may be associated with Lapsus$, the group who attacked Nvidia, Microsoft, and Samsung.

Rockstar has since addressed the claims in a tweet.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third part illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our system, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” The New York City-based company said.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectation,” it continued.

Rockstar has been making it a top priority to keep their newest project under wraps, having only broken any news about GTA 6 in February. The leaked footage was initially posted to GTAForums last week and showed robberies, gunplay, fully voiced conversations, and more.

