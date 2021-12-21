Fauci Wants Fox’s Jesse Watters ‘Fired on the Spot’ for ‘Kill Shot’ Comment

The nation’s top infection doc wants the talking head canned, but Watters’s supporters say Fauci needs a primer in basic rhetoric

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, wants Fox News host Jesse Watters terminated from the network over comments he made this week which included the phrase “go in for the kill shot” when advising an audience on how to corner and question the infectious disease expert.

Watters, who emcees Fox’s The Five, was addressing the crowd at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest 2021” on how to “ambush” Fauci with the question, “Why did you lie when you said that you didn’t fund gain of function research at the Wuhan lab?”

Further describing his fantasy scenario, Watters later added, “Now you go in for the kill shot. The kill shot with an ambush, deadly, because he doesn’t see it coming.”

Responding on CNN’s New Day Tuesday morning, Fauci said, “That just is such a reflection of the craziness that goes on in society. And he’s gonna go, very likely, unaccountable… I mean whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything. I mean that’s crazy, the guy should be fired on the spot.”

As The Hill reports, Fauci fans are all for having Watters shown the curb.

“‘Kill shot”. ‘Ambush’. ‘Deadly’. ‘He’s dead.’ No acknowledgment of the danger those words hold.”

In a statement, Fox News told Los Angeles, “Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr. Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context.”

Indeed, Watters’s full statement is quite a brick of text, in which he also recommends to Fauci doubters, “You got to be respectful because they’ll turn the tables on you and you can’t have it blow up in your face.”

Additionally, we timed it, and Watters doesn’t even get to the subject of Fauci until he’s spent more than nine-and-a-half-minutes luxuriating in a ponderous preamble during which he waxes shameless about his clothes, his connections, his mother’s connections, his new beach house, all the lost souls who have worked for him—plus his white-hot take on Hunter Biden’s crack days.

But while Watters’s remarks are at best tone deaf and oafish, Fauci and his family—including his three daughters—have been on the receiving end of real death threats throughout the pandemic, which resulted in his needing to increase his security measures.

Fox, meanwhile, has a long history of vilifying Fauci. In July, the network’s own Neil Cavuto had to come out on Fauci’s behalf, calling him “a good doctor” after personality Tucker Carlson tarred him as “the guy who created covid.”

In November, Fox’s Lara Logan compared Fauci—who has served as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases under seven presidents since 1984—to Auschwitz war criminal Josef Mengele, known as “The Angel of Death” for his experiments on human prisoners at the death camp. Days later, Logan doubled-down on her comparison, blasting the Holocaust Museum for condemning her statement.

Watters—who previously dubbed Fauci “the perfect Hollywood actress”—has a few defenders of his own on Twitter, including The Washington Post’s David Weigel.

“Watters isn’t talking about violence at all!” Weigel tweeted. “He’s advising the crowd on how to ask Fauci a tough question on video. ‘Thirty seconds! Now, you get that footage to us.’ Still weird. Imagine @chrislhayes telling Netroots which questions to ambush Rs with.”

