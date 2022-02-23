‘Family Reunion’ Actress Jaida Benjamin Found Safe After Going Missing in L.A.

Jaida Benjamin, 27, had been missing for three days when she was found unharmed in Los Angeles

Jaida-Iman Benjamin—the 27-year-old actress best-known for her role as Kelly on the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion and as Kev’ysha on HBO’s Insecure—gave her family, friends and fans a scare this week when she disappeared from the streets of Los Angeles on Saturday, but she was found safe on Tuesday.

Benjamin was found in Studio City near Ventura Boulevard and Colfax Avenue at around 2:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. But it is still unknown why she went missing or how she was located, though her family has shared that the actress struggles with mental health issues.

Benjamin disappeared on February 19, and was last seen at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City—just blocks from where she was eventually discovered.

Her mother, JoCinda Benjamin, had sought the public’s help through an Instagram post, which has since been taken down, writing, “Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe.”

On Tuesday, she wrote, “We are happy to announce that our beloved Jaida Benjamin was found safe and unharmed around 2:30 am. As she is currently resting and under medical evaluation, we ask for privacy as the family heals and surrounds Jaida with the love and suppprt she needs.”

The grateful mom continued, “We thank you all for your temendous support and coverage as we searched for her. Your outpouring love to help bring her home safely is appreciated beyond words of expression and we hope that communities will continue to suppprt families that are missing their children, especially the young brown children that go missing daily.”

The Walking Dead actor Vincent M. Ward—who worked with Benjamin on the upcoming voodoo horror flick Devilreaux—had also turned to the public for help in finding his missing colleague, posting her flyer on Twitter and noting that Jaida is bipolar and schizophrenic.

Yoòo if you're in Los Angeles and you see this young lady please call the number.. Jaida has played my daughter and Ive worked with her a number of times.. California friends and family, PLEASE SHARE!

Note: She's Bipolar + SchizophrenicSczephrenic… Thank you pic.twitter.com/VWc6E0YQPo — Vincent M Ward (@vincentmward) February 20, 2022

Jaida’s mother told the New York Post on Tuesday, “We are overjoyed and relieved! The stress has been out of this world. I wouldn’t wish this amount of anguish on any parent or loved one. The country needs to do its due diligence to take better care of those battling mental illness. There’s too much red tape to go through just to get immediate assistance and support.”

JoCinda added that Jaida is currently in the hospital “resting and being evaluated for treatment at this time.”

She said that it is not clear when Jaida will be able to return home.

