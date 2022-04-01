Facing Crippling Fines, Alex Jones Decides to Testify in Sandy Hook Trial

Conspiracy-spreader Alex Jones quickly crumbled after a Connecticut judge said she’d charge him per-day for his antics

Alex Jones decided on Thursday that he will at last sit for a deposition in the 2018 defamation suit filed against him by the families of eight Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

The reversal comes a day after Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones in contempt of court for missing two depositions that had been scheduled last week in his hometown of Austin, Texas—and ordered that, starting Friday, Jones would begin accruing fines of $25,000 per weekday for every weekday he did not comply.

As Connecticut Public Broadcasting reports, lawyers for the conspiracy peddler now say he’ll be in Bridgeport, Connecticut for an April 11 deposition.

“Mr. Jones has agreed to appear in Connecticut for a deposition at the plaintiffs’ law firm on April 11, 2022,” Jones’ attorney Cameron Atkinson wrote a court document filed Thursday.

Judge Bellis found Jones liable for damages last November and sent the case to a jury to decide damages for the families, who sued the Infowars creator for defamation after he claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre in which 20 children and six adults were murdered was a hoax.

According to Connecticut Public, although Jones has agreed to be deposed, he’s still getting hit financially because Bellis gave him until April 15 to sit for two full days of interviews, with those $25,000 fines stacking up for each weekday until he actually sits for a deposition.

Jones’ attorneys don’t intend for him to pay up. On Thursday, they appealed the fines to the Connecticut Supreme Court, stating, “It would take a gift of understatement the undersigned do not possess to characterize as a mere abuse of discretion Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis’ decision to hold a defendant in a civil action in contempt and requiring him to pay fines totaling potentially $1.65 million for relying on a doctor’s note to not attend a deposition.”

Jones’s lawyers contend that he missed his court-ordered March 23 and March 24 depositions due to medical conditions, including a sinus blockage.

Earlier this week, Jones offered settle the entire matter for $120,000 per plaintiff.

As the Washington Post reports, lawyers for the families responded in court filings, “The so-called offer is a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook.”

