A request for Miller to leave a private home allegedly resulted in a thrown chair that hit a woman in the forehead

Ezra Miller was it again on Tuesday—this time, getting arrested for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

Cops from the Hawaii County Police Department busted the quick-burning Flash star Tuesday morning after an incident at a private home in lower Puna, their latest stomping grounds, Page Six reports. Miller was said to be miffed at being asked to leave the residence and threw a chair, which hit a 26-year-old woman in the forehead.

The troubled actor—who was arrested at a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. in Kea’au and released from jail around 4 a.m.—now faces a second-degree assault charge. The woman declined medical treatment, according to KITV.

This is Miller’s second arrest in two months. In late March, they were arrested at a karaoke bar in Hilo, Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was allegedly provoked by a rendition of a song that they didn’t like.

On March 29, two Hilo residents filed a temporary restraining order against Miller, which they later dropped. The complaint alleged that Miller “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” the male half of the couple “saying ‘I will bury you and your slut wife,'” via People. The restraining order also claims that Miller stole some of their personal items, including a social security card, passport, wallet, and driver’s license. Miller had been staying at the couple’s home.

Miller’s behavior, already questionable, has become increasingly erratic, especially since they’ve landed in Hawaii. Hilo police said they were the subject of about 10 nuisance calls since March 7, according to the Associated Press.

Miller’s most recent film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, premiered April 15. Their superhero movie The Flash is expected to be released in June 2023.

