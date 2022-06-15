Explosive Device Found Outside Councilwoman’s San Jose Home

Police are trying to determine whether San Jose City Councilwoman Dev Davis was a target or if someone placed the device there randomly

An explosive device was found outside the home of San Jose City Councilwoman Dev Davis on Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate the area.

Davis was home with her family in the Willow Glen neighborhood on Tuesday when a neighbor spotted a suspicious device near the house, the Associated Press reports.

A bomb squad evacuated the Davis family as well as their neighbors at about 11 a.m., according to NBC Bay Area.

Authorities confirmed the device was an explosive and removed it from the property by the afternoon without incident.

No arrests have been made and authorities are trying to determine if Davis was an actual target or if someone placed the device randomly.

“I have to say that I’m seriously disturbed by the fact that someone would threaten harm to me and my family just because I’m an elected official,” Davis, who was elected to the City Council in 2016, said in a statement. She unsuccessfully ran for mayor in the June 7 primary election.

“This further erodes our democracy and our ability to attract good people to run for public office,” Davis continued. “We are fully cooperating with the investigation and our hope is to catch the perpetrator. We are very grateful to SJPD for their diligence. We are also very grateful to our neighbors for their understanding and support.”

One of Davis’ neighbors, Darren Nosseck, told the station he was working when police came to his door with orders to evacuate.

“I was really concerned because it was right there in front of our house, and I had to just grab all of my stuff and my dog and get the heck out of here,” he said, adding, “I got the chills because I was really concerned, what would have happened if [police] weren’t there?”

The investigation remains open.

