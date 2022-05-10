Exclusive: Rodney King’s Daughter Found, Held In Custody for Burglary

Tristan King is currently at Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood on $25,000 bail

Twenty-nine-year-old Tristan King, Rodney King’s youngest daughter who had been missing for nearly two weeks, has been found.

In a Facebook post on Monday that has since been taken down, Lora King said her sister has been missing for 11 days and that she was visiting Los Angeles from Las Vegas. On Tuesday, King said Tristan had been found and was safe in Lynwood. But that didn’t tell the whole story.

“Tristan King has been located,” Lieutenant Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department tells Los Angeles. “She was arrested by LAPD Olympic Division on May 2.”

“According to our detectives, it was burglary,” Flores said. A phone call and emails to the Los Angeles Police Department to confirm weren’t returned at press time.

According to SMPD, King is currently at Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood on $25,000 bail. Her next court date is May 16.

“Her family has been updated and she was removed from the system as a missing person,” said Flores.

Rodney King suffered police brutality that was caught on video. When the officers who beat him were acquitted in 1992, L.A. exploded in riots. King, the father of three girls, died in 2012.

