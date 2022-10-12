Exclusive: Miriam Haley, Who Helped Imprison Weinstein, Talks L.A. Trial

No matter what happens in the Los Angeles sex crimes trial of Harvey Weinstein—which began Monday, and in which he faces four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts involving five women—the fallen, 70-year-old movie mogul will still have to return to New York to finish out a 23-year sentence for his 2020 conviction for committing a first-degree criminal sex act against former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and for the third-degree rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in an NYC hotel room in 2013.

Although Haley, 45, will not be taking part in the new trial, she discussed her thoughts about Weinstein being made to face some of his many accusers in court for a second time.

“I will not be testifying in the LA trial but of course the women who are have my full support. I wish them much strength and courage,” Haley told LAMag via email. “I feel good about the LA trial, but I know it’s an extremely stressful thing to go through. For me, the main thing was to prevent him from doing these things to more women, and I hope that was achieved with the NY conviction, but I’m glad other women will be heard. I trust they will have justice, to the extent that it’s possible.”

Haley, who lives in Mexico and is a freelance producer in advertising and for creative agencies, recalled when she first came forward about Weinstein’s 2006 attack on her in his SoHo apartment, where she had arrived expecting to discuss work opportunities after running into him at the Cannes Film Festival that May.

“When I publicly shared what happened I wasn’t working in the entertainment industry, I hadn’t been for many years,” she said. “I think by that time several women had already spoken out so it was clear he’d been doing it to so many women over so many years. Decades. I decided to add my voice in support of them to confirm that yes, he’s a rapist, he did it to me too.”

Despite the #MeToo movement and its accompanying reporting over the last five years, it’s still hard to know who in the industry was actually privy to Weinstein’s crimes and who was as clueless as they later claimed, Haley tells us.

“I don’t know who knew and who didn’t,” she says. “I only knew of myself, and when everyone seemed to be sort of fawning over him or calling him god at the Oscars or whatever, I mean, I really had no idea he was doing these things to so many other women.”

That sense of being alone, Haley said, made it seem impossible at times that she could ever get justice.

“I took it very personally really, and it messed with my self-esteem and I felt very isolated with it, frustrated and convinced I wouldn’t stand a chance speaking out against him publicly. A part of me wanted to tell the world what he’d done to me, but I was sure I’d be the one made to look bad. He definitely had the power to do that.”

As for the trial itself, Haley tells us, “The two years leading up to the trial were excruciatingly stressful. The trial itself was too of course but I don’t think people realize what it takes to be a key witness in a case like this. On the one hand, I was being so thoroughly vetted by the DA, all for good reason of course, but it was extremely invasive and exhausting. I had to travel to New York many times to be grilled on every detail of my life for days on end and they did so much research on me honestly they probably knew what color underwear I was wearing on any given day.”

It got worse. “Then on the other hand I presumed I was also being tracked and monitored by Weinstein’s people, and he was still out, so I was terrified. I heard his PIs knocked on people’s doors asking questions about me and I had some odd incident of him seemingly trying to infiltrate my friend circle. I was extremely anxious and paranoid. You can make a civil case go away with money, but to be a threat to someone’s actual freedom, that’s another level of pressure. Then with it all being so public on top, it was just overwhelming.”

Two years after the conviction, Haley says, “Well now I finally feel I have some distance from it, I’ve had time to heal from the re-trauma of holding him accountable. It’s been a lot to process but I feel stronger again.”

