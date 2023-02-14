EXCLUSIVE: Likely Target in Goshen Massacre Was Arrested Hours After Murders

The grandfather of teen mom Alissa Parraz was on the run from the law the night she was murdered while trying to save her baby’s life

As members of the Parraz family were executed one by one in a January pre-dawn ambush that saw six of them killed in and around the mess of trailers that made up their ramshackle compound, the likely target of the assassins behind the notorious Goshen massacre was already gone.

Martin Parraz, 47, has the word ”CRAZYS” tattooed on his cheek and was better known by his street name, “Shooter.” He’d roared off on his Harley Davidson carrying 50 grams of methamphetamine that he intended to distribute, according to federal prosecutors, by 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 16, the time bullets began to explode on his family’s compound.

He and his 52-year-old brother, Eladio Parraz, are confirmed members of the Sureños gang and had “funk” with his family’s accused killers, as the police report describes the Hatfield–McCoy-like bad blood between Parraz and the two men from the rival Norteños gang. That morning, they stormed Parraz’s ramshackle home and its surrounding trailers, killing everyone they could find.

Eladio Parraz was the first to die, Tulare County investigators say, when he was fatally shot in the torso and in the leg; Marcos Parraz, the elder brother’s 19-year-old son, died of a gunshot wound to the head; Jennifer Analla, 49, who was Martin Parraz reported girlfriend, was forced to her knees and executed; the family matriarch, Rosa Parraz, 72, was shot dead in her sleep.

As gun blasts echoed behind her, Alissa Parraz, Martin Parraz’s granddaughter, bolted from the house while clutching her 10-month-old baby boy, Nycholas. Desperately trying to save her infant’s life, she darted down a driveway. Her terrifying final moments before she was shot to death were caught on her family’s internal security surveillance video.

Tulare County Sheriff's Department

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was emotional as he described the death blows delivered to Alissa and Nycholas, who were the final two to be killed that morning.

“She ran to the gate. She ran to the fence, protecting her child, and laid it on the other side of the fence. A young lady. A young mother. Jumped over the fence in an effort to save her life and her baby’s life. Alissa and Nycholas were both found dead in the street, shot in the back of the head.”

Hours after the merciless attack, Tulare County sheriffs and Drug Enforcement Administration agents were staking out a house where Martin Parraz had been spotted with a second girlfriend in Goshen, an unincorporated community of about 5000 outside of Visalia. They watched as he climbed off his Harley around 7:30 p.m. and entered the home.

Deputy Lucio Cobos followed his path and banged on the door, urging Parraz to come out. The gang member yelled back, “What do you want?” Cobos responded that investigators “wanted to speak with him regarding the recent crime,” referring to the grisly slayings that unfolded earlier that morning, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by DEA Agent Shawn Riley. Investigators report hearing a woman yelling and “unknown noises coming from the window,” in the kitchen.

Parraz opened the front door a short time later, the agent wrote, at which point investigators moved in to arrest him. He “initially resisted and refused to put his hands behind his back,” according to the affidavit, and “removed his cell phone from his pocket and threw it towards his girlfriend.” He then compiled.

Detectives took Parraz into custody and immediately obtained a search warrant to comb the house and vehicles on the property, including his Harley and a Chrysler 300, which were towed to a police impound lot. Investigators who searched the house found a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver loaded with .38 special bullets in a drawer along with more rounds of ammunition.

Investigators report recovering an additional 36 rounds in the passenger door jam of the Chrysler 300; in the trunk, there was a black back with a gallon-sized baggie of methamphetamine bagged for sale, according to the complaint. In a garage where he and the second girlfriend would stay, investigators say they found what appeared to be trace amounts of heroin, the complaint states.

Parraz is now facing federal charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of methamphetamine and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin; being a felon in possession of a firearm; and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He is being held at the Tulare County Jail, according to court records. Since 1997, he has been in and out of prison on a range of charges relating to guns and drugs, according to court records.

Parraz had been wanted by authorities since Jan. 3. Thirteen days before his family was massacred, deputies went to the Harvest Ave. home to conduct a parole compliance check; they found he was in violation of his parole conditions in connection with an assault and battery and weapons case, according to a Tulare County Sheriff’s report. When deputies arrived, they could not find Martin, but his brother, Eladio, was home with his girlfriend, Melissa Bailey. A deputy spotted 13 live rounds of ammunition in plain sight, a violation of Eladio Parraz’s parole.

“Eladio was asked if he had ever been to prison, and he advised that he had,” the report reads. The deputy asked if he was “still an active Sureño gang member and he stated he was,” according to the report. Deputies obtained a search warrant, and found meth pipes in his trailer, along with body armor in the closet, which felons are prohibited from owning. An “AR-style rifle” was allegedly stuffed under a mattress along with a Ruger P89 handgun, and stockpiled ammunition. With that, Eladio Parraz was taken into custody for a parole violation; he was released days later on $60,000 bail.

The report notes “no contraband was located” in the trailer where Shooter lived, according to his mother, Rosa. Still, investigators “contacted dispatch” and issued an arrest warrant for Shooter as a parole violator because of his “having access to the shed where rifle ammunition was located.”

Martin Parraz was on the run from the law, and apparently, some old enemies in the moments when his family’s accused killers, Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, and Noah Beard, 25, arrived at the Harvest Avenue compound that had been searched by authorities less than two weeks earlier. The moment his Norteños rivals walked onto the property was caught on the same internal security surveillance video that captured Alissa’s desperate attempt to save her baby’s life.

Court records paint a picture of a blood feud between Martin Parraz and Uriarte that stretched back decades in the small community of Goshen, a farm town with a western feel that’s surrounded by the mountain ranges of Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks. Police reports reviewed by LAMag show a long-simmering hatred between the men, who lived within a block of one another—that brought allegations of drive-by shootings on both sides.

Uriarte, who has the letters “GF” for Goshen Familia tattooed on his face, pleaded no contest to firearm charges after a 2014 drive-by shooting witnesses said he carried out targeting Martin Parraz. No bullets hit anyone, but Uriarte was identified by one of the witnesses; he then admitted to the crime and his gang affiliation, which landed him a seven-year prison sentence, according to court records. He ultimately served five years behind bars, law enforcement officials said.

Parraz had been accused of attacking Uriarte’s grandmother’s house years earlier with bullets blasted from a passing car. Both men had served long stints in California state prisons where Shooter’s gang answers to la eMe, or the Mexican Mafia, and Uriarte’s gang comes under the umbrella of protection from Nuestra Familia.

It’s not unusual for rival gangs to set up shop on the same block in the small towns that make up Tulare County, a local prosecutor Deputy District Attorney David Alavezos tells LAMag. What is unusual, however, is an entire family being targeted for a cold-blooded massacre, allegedly at the hands of those neighbors.

Beard, the second man at the house that night, is a convicted felon and wanted for an outstanding warrant on a separate guns and drugs charge stemming from an October 2021 arrest at a Visalia motel, where he had a loaded weapon and cocaine, police say. Beard wasn’t formally charged with that case until late December, when a warrant was issued for his arrest—mere weeks before the brutal slayings. Alavezos blames the filing delay on California prison reform laws that make it difficult for prosecutors to charge gun offenses without a firing test on the weapon and laws that make cocaine possession a misdemeanor.

Investigators say Beard was the man who fired fatal shots to the heads of the teen mom and her baby boy. He has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges connected to the murders and is being held without bail.

Tulare County Sheriffs Department

When dozens of cops and federal agents showed up at the Goshen home where Uriarte was tracked down, he put up a fight and exchanged bullets with ATF agents; none were shot. Uriarte, wounded in the fusillade of gunfire, remains hospitalized. He is also charged in connection with the massacre.

Tulare County Sheriffs Department

Alissa’s father, Martin Parraz Jr., is also an admitted member of the Sureños gang; he’s been incarcerated in state prison since Oct. 2019 and iis stated to be held until 2030.

The teen’s TikTok page is filled with heart-wrenching videos of her playing with Nycholas. But there is also one that highlights the poverty of choices Alissa grappled with growing up in the grip of gangs: a tribute to tough guys, her father, and grandfather, that reads, “When the cops find out who my dad and grandpa are.”

