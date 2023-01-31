The LAPD responded to reports of a break-in at the crime scene where three mothers were killed and four others were wounded

Hours after lethal shots were fired at a rented luxury home in the mountains above Beverly Hills this weekend, killing three mothers and sending four others to the hospital, the LAPD responded to 911 calls of a burglary in progress, LAMag has learned.

The break-in was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the multi-million dollar home on Ellison Street, LAPD Public Information Officer Matthew Cruz said on Monday. Cruz added that when officers arrived on Saturday morning for the second time, “the burglary suspects were gone.”

Officers contacted the owner, who declined to pursue a complaint. A source close to the incident said the burglars were believed to be among the revelers at the house when the shooting occurred. The suspects returned after the crime scene had been processed and forcibly entered the house to “take their belongings,” the source said.

It remains unclear what was taken and if anything else was removed from the home, which was sold in 2019 to a British music manager based in London and a partner for more than $2 million. The property was rented to the tenants through 365 Hospitality, a third-party luxury rental facilitator.

The victims who died at the scene were identified by the LAPD as Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona. All of the women were shot to death inside a car parked outside the house.

The property had been rented by Brandon Carroll, who is also from Chicago. Carroll, who is among the four people who survived the shooting, remains hospitalized along with another man; both remain in critical condition as of Monday night. Two other victims were treated at the hospital and have been released.

Neighbor Mindy Mann said that the gathering the night of the shootings at the neighborhood “party house” was a relatively quiet affair.

The LAPD said detectives are hoping surveillance video captured the assailant or assailants between the hours of 9 p.m. Friday and when the bullets rang out in the early hours of Saturday.

