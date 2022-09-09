Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard

Court docs obtained by LAMag show that the “Gone Girl” star is legally breaking up with the “Uncut Gems” producer

Emily Ratajkowski has officially filed for divorced in the New York County Supreme Court, according to a court summons obtained by Los Angeles.

The contested matrimonial case was filed on Thursday, confirming rumors that the Gone Girl star, represented by Brett Ward and Emily Rosenthal at Blank Rome, is legally splitting from actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski’s lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment. No one attorney for Bear-McClard is listed on the summons.

The two married in 2018 at a courthouse in New York City and had a son, Sylvester Apollo, three years later Harper’s Bazaar reported.

Rumors of their breakup began to surface in early July after Us Weekly reported on Bear-McClard’s alleged infidelity. “She isn’t speaking to him because of his [alleged] infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year,” the magazine quoted a source. “She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life. They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.”

Although neither side has issued a statement, Us points to a recent TikTok post in which Ratajkowski referred to herself as “a recently single person,” while asserting the need for reciprocity in relationships and dissing the “patriarchy” for unhealthy and oppressive dating tactics.

“Under a patriarchy, there’s this premise of like men getting women, like getting them, pulling them. Like there’s something to possess,” Ratajkowski says in the video. “Which I feel as a recently single person who’s thinking about dating and stuff, I’ve really seen that with my friends and with the conversations kind of around it is like, “well, who’s gonna get her” rather than, you know, this is a reciprocal, mutual relationship where two people could potentially foster love. So yeah, basically, that’s why we don’t have a lot of love in cis-hetero relationships.”

