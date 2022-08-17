Elon Musk Scolds Grimes About Elective Elf Ear Surgery

Space explorer and Twitter raider Elon Musk put on his cotton Dockers and told Grimes, the mother of his two kids, to leave her ears alone

Have you ever wanted to get a cute new pixie haircut or a tattoo and your nosy ex has made it their business to let you know they disapprove—even though you two are totally not even together anymore? That’s the case with world’s richest man Elon Musk and electronic musician Grimes—except in her case, the modification in question is elf-ear surgery.

“Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?” she tweeted Monday, via Page Six. “I’m scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences!”

Musk, who has two children with Grimes, responded in boring-dad fashion, “The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside.”

Grimes shot back, “Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr,” making reference to a genetic engineering tool that uses a CRISPR sequence of DNA and its associated protein to edit the base pairs of a gene—proving that they were once just two geeks in love.

“Sad to be born just a few generations too early,” Grimes added, with obligatory emojis.

Grimes has donned falsie ear extensions in the past, wearing an elaborate pair that included pearls combined with a metal face mask and broad sword to the 2021 Met Gala. She later auctioned them off to raise money to aid Ukraine. Again, these are adorable pointy elf ears, like on Liv Tyler in Lord of the Rings, not to be confused with ridiculous-looking Vulcan pointy ears, like on Kirstie Alley in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn.

Grimes’ feed has been on fire lately with questions about body modification and plastic surgery, interspersed with photos from her cover shoot with Vogue China. But she’s not looking to be turned into a typical Barbie doll:

“2 years ago I made an appt with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do,” she posted. “Any face mods y’all think would look good on me? (Elf ears isn’t an option, that’s a separate quest).”

Grimes went on to say that she was speaking about the subject of body modifications and plastic surgery frankly because of the secrecy surrounding them.

“Ps sorry if weird 2 discuss this openly, just seems unhealthy how every1 in media hides body mods, then ppl feel self conscious,” she tweeted. “Im also less interested in conventional beauty (I will keep my nose) – but moreso is there anything else that wud look sick?”

She also floated the idea of “vampire teeth caps.” How about horns?

Meanwhile, Musk was up to his own antics elsewhere on Twitter. The SpaceX captain made a “joke” on Tuesday about buying British mega soccer team Manchester United, a move that Grimes and just about anyone who watches Musk’s financial moves would probably disapprove of, considering how badly things went when toyed with buying Twitter. Musk tweeted hours later—after several media reports published his quip—“No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

Musk is so powerful that his japes have an outsized impact on his companies and can influence the market. As Barron’s wrote, “Like it or not, his joke is another thing for Tesla investors to worry about… anything that affects Musk affects Tesla and Tesla stock.”

