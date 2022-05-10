Elon Musk Says Twitter’s ‘Worse’ Without Trump, So Welcome Back Don

If the SpaceX boss adds the social media platform to his massive empire, the ex-president can spout all the nonsense he wants there

If Elon Musk succeeds in his Twitter takeover bid, Donald Trump will once again be allowed to roam freely with others of his kind.

Musk finally confirmed that he would welcome #45 back into the social media fold during the keynote interview for the Financial Times’ Future of the Car event in London Tuesday.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake,” the SpaceX and Tesla boss said, regarding Trump’s permanent suspension from the platform shortly following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Although Musk started off the interview by warning that most of his answers would have to be “No comment,” he still gave a rather impressive run of the mouth.

Describing Twitter as “currently the best or, looked at another way, the least bad public square,” Musk added that the move to forever ban Trump from that social media wasteland “was a morally bad decision, to be clear, and foolish in the extreme.”

The perhaps soon-to-be-former leadership of Twitter made a mistake in ousting Trump, Musk said “because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

Musk pointed out that Trump is trying to do social media all on his own, with the help of former California congressman and colossal zilch Devin Nunes, and that this development is in itself something of a civil war.

“He is now going to be on Truth Social,” said Musk, “as will a large part of the, sort of, the right in the United States. And so I think this could end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate.”

Musk also pulled Twitter’s founder into the conversation, saying, “I’ve talked to Jack Dorsey about this and he and I are of the same mind, which is that permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for people that are trying to—for accounts that are bots or spam-scam accounts, where there’s just no legitimacy to the account at all.”

He reiterated, “I would reverse the perma-ban—I don’t own Twitter yet, so this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, ’cause what if I don’t own Twitter—but my opinion, and Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, shares that opinion, is that we should not have perma-bans.”

Shortly following Musk’s interview, Dorsey tweeted, “I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol)”

For those who are not at all familiar with the First Amendment, Musk also clarified that people could still be permanently banned for sharing anything that is already illegal to share, because those laws already exist.

