Elon Musk is Officially Trying to Ditch His Twitter Dream Deal

Musk says Twitter never soothed his spambot fears, but to others it could seem as if the company did just what he asked

Just when Twitter was within Elon Musk’s grasp, the billionaire SpaceX CEO and troll commander is trying get out of the deal.

Musk filed papers Friday to officially end his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform, with the low-orbit adventurer’s people claiming that Twitter was in “material breach” of the agreement and had made “false and misleading” statements during negotiations, Verve reports.

In a statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Team Musk wrote, “For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform’,” but claims that, “Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information.”

This is hardly a surprise for observers of the fussy billionaire and his attention-garnering free speech-adjacent saga.

Early in May, Musk personally cried foul, halting the deal when he suspected the social media monster had way more spam-spewing crap accounts than it was letting on, tweeting, “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users”

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

In June, Musk attorneys complained in another SEC filing, “Twitter has, in fact, refused to provide the information that Mr. Musk has repeatedly requested since May 9, 2022 to facilitate his evaluation of spam and fake accounts on the company’s platform.”

Days later, Twitter appeared to be giving into the Tesla king’s every whim, providing Musk access to a “firehose” of billions of tweets flowing through the company’s site and network, which would supposedly quiet the mind of the world’s richest man.

But apparently, no such luck.

Eventually, whichever party is found responsible for busting the deal will have to cough up a $1 billion penalty fee. Hell of price to pay for whatever all that was supposed to be about.

