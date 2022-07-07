Elon Musk Has Another Pair of Twins, Expanding Empire with Top Exec

Elon Musk has reportedly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, an AI genius at his human-computer mind-meld firm, Nueralink

While the world’s been focused on the furious highs and lows of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover crusade, the planet’s most moneyed man added two more heirs to an empire that already exceeds the surly bonds of earth.

The Tesla and SpaceX master of reality welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, a 36-year-old top executive at his other company, Neuralink, last November, according to Business Insider. Citing court documents out of Austin, TX, where the enthusiastic social media instigator lives, Insider claims that Musk, 51, and Zilis filed a petition to change the twins’ names so they would “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

According to this LinkedIn account, Zilis’ work background includes Nueralink—Musk’s company exploring ways to link human brains to machines, though not necessarily to create an army of man-hunting cyborg terminators—as well as OpenAI and Bloomberg Beta. Her interests include, “Talks about #neuralinterfaces and #artificialintelligence.”

TechCrunch, however, takes note that, “Zilis (or someone acting on her behalf) has already removed any mention of Neuralink from a website about her background, as well as dismantled her LinkedIn page.”

The order to change the kids’ names was apparently approved in Texas in May, but those names remain unknown.

The coming of the twins brings the number of direct Musk descendants to nine.

Xavier Musk—whose mother is Justine Wilson, the first wife of Musk—filed legal papers to change both her first and last name, as well as to declare her gender identity as female (Xavier was born male), last month. The 18-year-old’s name is now Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Along with Vivian and the new twins, the other Musk siblings are Vivian’s twin, Griffin, as well as the triplets Musk and Wilson had in 2006, Damian, Saxon and Kai.

He also has two children with electronic musician Grimes, née Claire Boucher. Son X Æ A-12, who recently turned two and goes by X for short, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who was born earlier this year and goes by Y.

We wish the human Nueralink colleagues a generally satisfying continuation of this interface.

Want The Daily Brief sent to your inbox? Sign up for LAMag now!