Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the former DJ of The Ellen Degeneres Show and an all-star on So You Think You Can Dance, has died by suicide at age 40. He apparently shot himself in a Los Angeles hotel room on Tuesday morning.

According to TMZ, the beloved emcee’s wife, Allison Holker, ran into a Los Angeles Police Depart station on Tuesday, “frantic” because Boss had left home without his car, which she said was very out of character for her husband.

Later, at around 11:15 a.m., the site reports, paramedics got a call for a medical emergency at an L.A. hotel, where they found Boss dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holker, 34, said in a statement, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

She concluded: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ, People reports, but quickly became a fixture, eventually rising to become co-executive producer in 2020.

He is survived by Allison as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

We will update this story as further information becomes available.

