Early Reviews for Marvel’s Latest Superhero Agree: She-Hulk Smash!

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” gets the usual knocks for a Marvel project, but so far critics say it’s a winner overall

With a day to go before the series premiere of Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, critics are ranking the giant green lawyer up there with some of Marvel’s best-loved heroes.

So far, the adventures of the 6’7″ superhuman defense counselor has scored 88 percent fresh with critics at Rotten Tomatoes based on 198 reviews, though no audience reviews have been tallied yet.

The show, streaming on Thursday, features Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk attempting to balance her career and her uncanny powers in the 10-episode season, which tackles the superhero business from a distinct female perspective.

Both Maslany, previously best-known for Orphan Black, and the rest of the star-studded cast—which includes Mark Ruffalo (reprising his franchise role as Bruce Banner/Hulk), Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox—earned high praise. For the two leads, IndieWire wrote, “Jen and Bruce tease each other like siblings, and though he quickly exits the show, their relationship carries the pilot.”

The female perspective also earned points for centering how societal perceptions of women’s bodies impact She-Hulk’s alter-ego, Jen.

Unfortunately, some critics also noted that the show, like many great Marvel Universe entries, can find itself straining for laughs, especially with some of the comic book-cheesy dialogue. Variety remarked, “While there’s plenty to like and latch onto along the way, it’s hard to shake the feeling while watching ‘She-Hulk’ that its approach is several years behind the curve.”

Critics had a similarly flat response to the visual effects that transformed the working woman into the green behemoth. Ask opined, “It didn’t help She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s case that Maslany in She-Hulk form looks odd. I’m not dismissing her performance: if there’s someone who can play the same character in two different bodies, it’s her. It’s just all the CGI involved.”

Still, She-Hulk‘s Rotten Tomatoes score puts it just below some of Marvel’s greatest hits. With Ms. Marvel topping the list at 98 percent and Spider-Man: Far From Home coming in at number 16 with 90 percent, the new female-centric series finds itself in a pretty sweet spot, according to Forbes.

Most reviewers see the series as a win overall, as She-Hulk finds her place within the MCU. Rolling Stone wrote, “The self-aware sensibility and Maslany’s performance help both She-Hulk and the series named for her carve their own place within the large and formulaic MCU apparatus.”

The New York Times got right to the point, stating: “As She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany Is Beautiful When She’s Angry”

While the Rotten Tomatoes score is still subject to change, the most important She-Hulk stats will come in Thursday when viewers—including the Fandom—get their eyes on it.

