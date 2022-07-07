Duffer Brothers Launch Upside Down Pictures with 5 Upcoming Projects

On the heels of the “Stranger Things” Season 4 finale, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer are developing a spin-off series, stage play and more

The Duffer Brothers are taking over Netflix… Well, even more.

Following the record-breaking end to Season 4 of Stranger Things, creators Matt and Ross Duffer aren’t slowing down. The brothers have five new Netflix projects in the works alongside starting a production company, Upside Down Pictures, Deadline reports.

Their upcoming ventures, produced by Upside Down Pictures and Netflix, include a stage play set in the world of Stranger Things, a Stranger Things spin-off series, a live-action series adaptation of Japanese manga and anime series, Death Notes, a series adaptation of The Talisman, the 1984 novel by Stephen King and Peter Straub, and an original series from Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance creators Jeffrey Addis and Will Matthews. All of this is a part of their nine-figure deal with Netflix in 2019, which also includes the final and fifth season of Stranger Things.

The Duffer Brothers said their new company, named for the supernatural word they created in Stranger Things, will, “aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up, stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism.”

While further details and release dates are still under wraps, the original pieces the brothers will adapt offer a glimpse in the direction they will take. Death Note, originally made into a film by Netflix in 2017, focuses on a teenager given the supernatural power to determine a person’s death by writing their name in a black book. Similarly morbid, The Talisman follows a man’s journey between New Hampshire and a metaphysical world to save his mother’s life.

Of course, constructing these alternate universes will not just be a two-man show. To head Upside Down Pictures, they are passing the torch to Hilary Leavitt, who helped develop Orphan Black, Ozark, The Great, and Shining Girls. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television will work with them on the adaptation of The Talisman, created by Stranger Things’ Co-EP and writer Curtis Gwinn. The Stranger Things stage play will be produced by Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry, and Netflix, with 21 Laps as Associate Producer. 21 Laps will also co-produce the Stranger Things spin-off series with Upside Down.

With so much lined up, if anyone is wondering how the Duffer Brothers manage to do it all, they have a new MasterClass for aspiring TV creators. The night before the release of Season 4 Volume 2 of Stranger Things, they dropped 18 video lessons on June 30, accessible to members that pay upwards of $180/year.

Stranger Things is Netflix’s most popular English-language TV show of all time, garnering 1.15 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days. It that’s any indication, the Duffer Brothers will be launching countless more hours of binge-addicting fare for the streamer.

