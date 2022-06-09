DTLA Mass Shooting Twitter Threat Traced to Person with Mental Issues

“It was determined there was no credible threat was made and no crime occurred,” according to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz

A social media threat of a mass shooting in downtown L.A. supposedly planned for Thursday has been determined “not credible” by law enforcement.

The strange warning posted to Twitter earlier this week stated, “if you’re in LA, don’t to go DTLA tomorrow! potential shooting — friend who works at a suicide prevention center sent me this:” That heads-up was followed by a screenshot of a text message purportedly sent from the originator of the warning, reading, “Hello friendo pls don’t go to dtla tomorrow- I just got a call from someone saying they were going to shoot as many people as he can in dtla […] No way to confirm right now but just in case”

if you’re in LA, don’t to go DTLA tomorrow! potential shooting — friend who works at a suicide prevention center sent me this: pic.twitter.com/KHYUwWQ064 — br1an.eth (@bdguan) June 8, 2022

The message quickly caught fire on social media, with thousands of people reposting the disturbing advice.

Both local and federal authorities were already on a heightened alert due to the Summit of the Americas taking place in L.A. this week, which brought dozens of world leaders from throughout the Western Hemisphere, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police began investigating the potential threat on Tuesday as the post began going viral. Law enforcement sources told the newspaper that the LAPD was able to trace the rumors to a person with “mental health issues.”

“On June 7, 2022, the Los Angeles Police Department was alerted to a possible mass shooting threat made to the Downtown L.A. area,” LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz told the paper. “It was determined there was no credible threat was made and no crime occurred.”

Muniz said no arrests have been made and a further statement would be released on Thursday.

In response to the potential threat, several posts appeared on Twitter from people claiming they would be closing their offices or taking other precautions, but none of the tweets came from verified sources, according to the Times.

