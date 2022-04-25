Donald Trump Held in Contempt of Court, Fined $10,000 a Day

A judge in New York has ordered Trump to fork over $10,000 per day for each day he fails to provide documents demanded by the state’s attorney general

A New York judge held Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to turn over documents to the state’s attorney general. Additionally, the ex-President will be stacking up fines of $10,000 per day until he obeys a December subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James demanding that he hand over papers as part of a two-year investigation into his finances.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” said New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, CNN reports. “I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 per day until you purge that contempt.”

James has been investigating Trump over allegations that he falsely pumped up the value of his assets in yearly financial statements.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba told reporters that they plan to appeal the order, saying, “We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision today. All documents, as I explained, responsive to the subpoena were already produced to the attorney general months ago.”

Habba added, “This does not even come close to meeting the standard on a motion for contempt.”

Andrew Amer, a lawyer in the attorney general’s office, said that Trump has failed to produce “even a single responsive document” for the December subpoena, adding, “We are being hampered in our efforts to have a complete understanding because we don’t have evidence from the person who sits at the top of the organization.”

As the New York Times reports, when Trump’s lawyers previously said they had searched for the documents in question, Justice Engoron called their attempts “woefully insufficient” and “boilerplate” because they failed to address “what, who, where, when and how any search was conducted.”

