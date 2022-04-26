Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Sues Sex Assault Accuser

Bauer has filed a defamation suit against a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her twice at his home last year

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is on lawsuit spree. This time, he’s filed a defamation case against the San Diego woman who accused him last year of sexually assaulting her.

The filing stems from accusations made last June by a then-27-year-old San Diego woman who was granted a temporary restraining order against Bauer after accusing him of turning consensual sex into an all-out assault. She alleged that the pitcher punched her about the face and body, strangled her, and penetrated her anally without her consent on two occasions at his Pasadena home that spring.

In the suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Bauer is seeking unspecified monetary and punitive damages, with his lawyers claiming that the woman “fabricated allegations of sexual assault against Plaintiff Trevor Bauer, pursued bogus criminal and civil actions against him, made false and malicious statements about him, and generated a media blitz based on her lies.”

Bauer’s legal team further states in the suit that his accuser’s “motives for making her false claims and statements are now clear. She wanted to destroy Mr. Bauer’s reputation and baseball career, garner attention for herself, and extract millions of dollars from Mr. Bauer.”

Bauer is also suing the woman’s attorney, Fred Thiagarajah, for “making knowingly false statements about me to the media,” the player tweeted, referring to comments the lawyer made to the Washington Post in February when prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Bauer, including telling the paper that “there’s no doubt that Mr. Bauer just brutalized [the woman].”

Today I filed a defamation and tortious interference lawsuit against the San Diego woman who falsely accused me of sexual misconduct. I also named one of her attorneys, Fred Thiagarajah, for making knowingly false statements about me to the media. 1/2 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 26, 2022

Last month, Bauer sued sports website The Athletic and its former reporter, Molly Knight, as well as Deadspin, for defamation, accusing them of “creating and spreading the false narrative” that Bauer had fractured his accuser’s skull.

In August, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied the alleged victim’s request for a permanent restraining order, ruling that Bauer posed no threat to her and that he had not exceeded any limits she set because she did not express those limits to him.

In February, prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Bauer, with L.A. District Attorney George Gascon saying in a statement, “After a thorough review of all the available evidence… the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Bauer was placed on administrative leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of Major League Baseball and the players’ association. The leave, which has been repeatedly extended already, was recently prolonged yet again—this time to April 29.

While Thiagarajah has not yet commented on the suit, Deadspin lawyer Lynn Oberlander told the Washington Post that Bauer’s “baseless lawsuits against Deadspin and other media organizations are clearly meant to intimidate journalists from reporting about his actions.”

“I agreed to have consensual sex,” the woman Bauer is suing said under oath when she filed for the initial restraining order against him. “However I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.”

